MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

“Ashwin is a professor of spin bowling” - Graeme Swann after the spinner’s 500th test wicket

With Swann at the Niranjan Shah Stadium as a broadcaster on the day Ashwin scaled Mt. 500, Team Sportstar caught up with him to open up on Ashwin’s achievement.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 21:17 IST , Rajkot - 3 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin at the end of the second day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin at the end of the second day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin at the end of the second day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot | Photo Credit: AP

He is an off-spinner, just like R. Ashwin. And despite making his Test debut at 29, Graeme Swann – England’s most successful Test offspinner – finished with 255 Test scalps. Ashwin debuted at 25, relatively late for a record-breaking bowler.

ALSO READ | Ashwin at 500: Cricket’s voice of reason and innovation carves his own niche in a censorious sport

With Swann at the Niranjan Shah Stadium as a broadcaster on the day Ashwin scaled Mt. 500, Team Sportstar caught up with him to open up on Ashwin’s achievement.

On his initial thoughts on Ashwin’s milestone

It was going to come in this Test match, probably fitting that it was the first wicket to fall. Just when India needed that breakthrough, he is the man who got it. I have got to take my hat off to him. It is brilliant to see, especially a finger spinner to get to 500 Test wickets. I have always been a huge fan of his bowling. To get to 500 Test wickets in less than 100 Tests is a massive thing.

On Ashwin starting relatively late and yet being a record-breaking bowler

That’s a huge thing. To be fair, if you start playing a bit late you have a bit of advantage. You have played more cricket by that stage. You have learnt your craft more. I find the guys who had to learn on the job had a disadvantage. Ashwin actually benefited from that (debuting at 25). By the time he played, he was ready for it.

On Ashwin’s ability to anticipate a batter’s move

I have watched a lot of him on TV. Especially whenever they played Australia. He always had a very clever way when it wasn’t going for him. He was very quick to go over the wicket to the left-handers and worked out how to bowl people around their legs, and things like that. I think it’s very easy to bowl when there’s turn… keep plugging away thinking a wicket will come. He has never been happy with that. He has always looked to force a wicket, which is why he has got so many of them.

On Ashwin’s tendency to experiment and evolve

It’s very difficult for people but not Ashwin. His character demands that. He is a student of the game… like a professor of spin bowling.

ALSO READ | Ashwin, a constant bugbear to rival batters, scales Mount 500

On Ashwin being an offspinner with a clean action

Ashwin has got the cleanest action since me (laughs). I am always bemused at the fact that I retired from cricket because of a bad elbow, I never bent that. He has never been questioned because he always bowls with shorter sleeves and doesn’t bend it.

The only thing against Ashwin is when he tried bowling leg-spin. That wasn’t right. He would probably do it again just to annoy me (laughs). But nearly everything he tries works and credit to him.

Related stories

Related Topics

India vs England Test series /

Graeme Swann /

Ravichandran Ashwin /

Test cricket

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 10 Updates: Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers starts now; Haryana Steelers wins 39-32 vs Patna Pirates
    Team Sportstar
  2. “Ashwin is a professor of spin bowling” - Graeme Swann after the spinner’s 500th test wicket
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, February 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. UFC 298: Brazil’s Paulo Costa promises to unveil ‘new self’ in battle against Whittaker
    Nigamanth P
  5. Bundesliga 2023-24: New Bayern Munich signing Sacha Boey out for weeks with torn hamstring
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. “Ashwin is a professor of spin bowling” - Graeme Swann after the spinner’s 500th test wicket
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: “Not much difference in white and red ball bowling” - Bengal’s pacer Mukesh Kumar says
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. He’s been with me through thick and thin: Ashwin dedicates 500th Test wicket to his father
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Australia’s Annabel Sutherland smashes fastest double century in women’s Test history against South Africa
    PTI
  5. Ashwin, a constant bugbear to rival batters, scales Mount 500
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 10 Updates: Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers starts now; Haryana Steelers wins 39-32 vs Patna Pirates
    Team Sportstar
  2. “Ashwin is a professor of spin bowling” - Graeme Swann after the spinner’s 500th test wicket
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, February 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. UFC 298: Brazil’s Paulo Costa promises to unveil ‘new self’ in battle against Whittaker
    Nigamanth P
  5. Bundesliga 2023-24: New Bayern Munich signing Sacha Boey out for weeks with torn hamstring
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment