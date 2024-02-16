Ashwin at 500: Cricket’s voice of reason and innovation carves his own niche in a censorious sport

Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday became the second Indian bowler, after Anil Kumble, to pick up 500 Test wickets when England opener Zak Crawley top-edged a sweep to be caught at leg-slip on the second day of the third Test at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Ashwin broke England’s swashbuckling opening stand of 89 with what was just the seventh ball of his innings.

Ashwin has taken more than half his total wickets in home victories: 275 at an average of 18.09, which is 55 per cent. He reaches the 500 tally with a nearly equal split of right and left-handers, 259 and 241, respectively. He is also the second-fastest to 500 Test wickets, behind Muttiah Muralitharan, in 98 Tests.

For Ashwin, a bona fide great of the sport, this was just another milestone in an illustrious journey. In an often-censorious sport, Ashwin is the refreshing voice of reason. His unabashed stand over running out a non-striker who has left the crease before the ball is delivered - a legal form of dismissal - has reiterated that professional sport is where leniency should be least expected, especially when cricket’s laws are not broken—moral arbiters of where ‘the line’ exists, be damned!

Maybe it is his engineering background. Or maybe, as he himself has suggested, it has to do with his more mature, far calmer, and far more knowledgeable self. Whatever the reason, Ashwin talking about spin bowling is a wonder to behold.

He is both the attacking focal point and the creative hub of the side. Despite this, the debate continues to swirl around him being effective at 37. The supremely talented off-spinner is viewed through the narrow prism of how much he can close matches in alien conditions and has often been collateral damage to the team’s ‘horses for courses’ approach, most recently when he was benched for the World Test Championship final against Australia.

He had been India’s leading wicket-taker during that WTC cycle. That omission meant Ashwin had missed six Test matches (including a five-Test series) in England. The last one he played was the 2021 WTC final in Southampton; he finished that match with figures of 25-10-45-4.

The No. 8 has always been a matter of debate when India has travelled to seam-friendly countries, and the think tank has tilted towards Shardul Thakur ahead of Ashwin. But the latter keeps bouncing back with variations to stay relevant.

Ashwin’s skill with the new ball sets him apart as a spinner with versatility, beyond typical spin attributes. With the new ball, he bowls a swerving delivery with an upright seam and, through intelligent use of the crease, adeptly challenges both edges of the bat.

Ashwin brings a unique flair to cricket. His clever run outs, tactical retirements showcase his innovative approach to the ever-changing game. He has shown time and again that the beauty of his craft is its own reward.

It is easy to go overboard here and get drunk on superlatives while talking about athletes like Ashwin. Just as it is also easy to become inured by repetition to the pitch of Ashwin’s brilliance, yet there has always been a sense of that little something in Ashwin’s talent that never reached its end point.

Perhaps he feels the same, so Ashwin never loses, he merely regroups and marches on. He is not just going through his overs but challenging his opponent to a close-fought battle of wits to see if he can rule his sporting world.

Ashwin now has 98 Test wickets against England, the most by an Indian. And how he goes in the remainder of the match will be one of the key factors in deciding which way this game swings.