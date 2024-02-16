IND vs ENG: Ashwin completes 500 Test wickets; becomes second Indian to the feat

Ravichandran Ashwin became the second Indian bowler to take 500 wickets in Tests during the second day of the third Test between India and England in Rajkot on Friday.
The off-spinner dismissed opener Zak Crawley in the 14th over to get to the mark, and also ended an ominous opening stand.
Overall, Ashwin is just the ninth bowler to achieve the feat. Among Indians, only Anil Kumble, with 619 scalps, has picked more wickets than Ashwin.
Completing 500 wickets in his 98th Test, Ashwin is also the second-fastest to reach the milestone. Only Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan attained the feat in fewer matches (87).
Most Test wickets for India
1) Anil Kumble - 619 in 236 innings
2) R. Ashwin - 500 in 184 innings
3) Kapil Dev - 434 in 227 innings
4) Harbhajan Singh - 417 in 190 innings
5) Zaheer Khan - 311 in 165 innings
6) Ishant Sharma - 311 in 188 innings
Fewest Tests to 500 wickets
1) Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 87
2) R. Ashwin (India) - 98
3) Anil Kumble (India) - 105
4) Shane Warne (Australia) - 108
5) Glenn McGrath (Australia) - 110
6) Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 123
7) Courtney Walsh (West Indies) - 129
8) James Anderson (England) - 129
9) Stuart Broad (England) - 140
