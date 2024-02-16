MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ashwin, a constant bugbear to rival batters, scales Mount 500

Like the late maestro Shane Warne, Ashwin plays an evangelical role in promoting spin.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 17:32 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his 500th Test wicket in Rajkot.
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his 500th Test wicket in Rajkot. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu
infoIcon

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his 500th Test wicket in Rajkot. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu

In the oriental land of spin, with its legacy further embellished through the famous quartet led by Bishan Singh Bedi, the slow-art’s conveyor belt had additional luminaries like Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh. Among these Indian stalwarts of guile and the wicked grin, R. Ashwin has carved his unique niche, and ‘Mount 500’ in Tests is the latest milestone to greet the off-spinner.

Dismissing England opener Zak Crawley to register his 500 th wicket during the Test at Rajkot, Ashwin’s success had an inevitable air. After Kumble’s 619 scalps, Ashwin is placed second among Indians, and among all, he occupies the ninth slot with Aussie Nathan Lyon (517) just a touch ahead.

The man from Chennai has charted his own path, being a constant bugbear to rival batters, and like the late maestro Shane Warne, Ashwin plays an evangelical role in promoting spin. He will hint at new mystical products buzzing from his twitchy fingers and cultivate an air of mystery.

Having made his Test debut in 2011, he is intrinsic to the Test eleven. At times overseas, the odd musical-chairs have been played with Ravindra Jadeja, but the same fate did affect the duopoly of Kumble and Harbhajan too. To last this long and stay fit despite his 37 summers reveals Ashwin’s fierce desire to compete.

READ: IND vs ENG: Ashwin completes 500 Test wickets; becomes second Indian to the feat

Even non-strikers are wary about him as he will quickly whip the bails off if they stray. It reflects Ashwin’s game-awareness. He has held his own with the bat too, scoring critical runs.

Having done the hard yards in domestic cricket and catching the eye through his exploits in the Indian Premier League, Ashwin, the Test star, has a durability that may have eluded him in his later years in the blue shade. Yet, he forced his way back into the national squad during last year’s World Cup in India.

Forging a potent combination with various fellow spinners including his latest partner Jadeja, Ashwin has consistently delivered for India. To get to 500 in his 98 th Test is a measure of his remarkable consistency. It also helps that he is a multi-dimensional personality.

He has these free-flowing conversations in the digital space with athletes, actors and members of the public. There is always a ticking mind. More laurels are in store, especially his 100 th Test, but for now, Ashwin will look back on a splendid career that has more chapters in store.

Related Topics

Ravichandran Ashwin /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashwin, a constant bugbear to rival batters, scales Mount 500
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Gangta century puts Himachal in control against Pondicherry
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Meghalaya captain Lyngdoh fancies chances over unbeaten home team Hyderabad
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Rahane given out for ‘obstructing the field’, called back after Assam withdraws appeal
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND vs ENG Highlights, 3rd Test Day 2: Duckett’s blistering century takes England to 207/2 at Stumps
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ashwin, a constant bugbear to rival batters, scales Mount 500
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Meghalaya captain Lyngdoh fancies chances over unbeaten home team Hyderabad
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2: Duckett’s fiery hundred deflates India
    Ayan Acharya
  4. IND vs ENG: Ben Duckett scores third-fastest Test hundred by a visiting batter in India
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashwin at 500: Cricket’s voice of reason and innovation carves his own niche in a censorious sport
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashwin, a constant bugbear to rival batters, scales Mount 500
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Gangta century puts Himachal in control against Pondicherry
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Meghalaya captain Lyngdoh fancies chances over unbeaten home team Hyderabad
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Rahane given out for ‘obstructing the field’, called back after Assam withdraws appeal
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND vs ENG Highlights, 3rd Test Day 2: Duckett’s blistering century takes England to 207/2 at Stumps
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment