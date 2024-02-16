MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: “Chance of a 800-900 run season, if we qualify for knockouts” says Tamil Nadu’s Indrajith

On Friday, Indrajith made another vital hundred, which could prove crucial to TN’s chance of qualifying for the knockouts for the first time since 2016-17.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 20:01 IST , Salem - 1 MIN READ

S. Dipak Ragav
B. Indrajith celebrates after scoring his 16th First-Class hundred against Punjab for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy
B. Indrajith celebrates after scoring his 16th First-Class hundred against Punjab for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E/ The Hindu
infoIcon

B. Indrajith celebrates after scoring his 16th First-Class hundred against Punjab for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E/ The Hindu

B. Indrajith averages above 50 in First-Class cricket and has been consistent for Tamil Nadu over the last seven years. Unfortunately, it has also coincided with a lean patch for his team in the Ranji Trophy, which meant his efforts have gone under the radar.

On Friday, he made another vital hundred, which could prove crucial to TN’s chance of qualifying for the knockouts for the first time since 2016-17.

“I felt the wicket was good and a good toss to win. We were in a bit of trouble, so I just looked to build some partnership, and from there, things went well,” said Indrajith after the day’s play. “We must bat well tomorrow and get a big score.”

The 29-year-old also sounded hopeful that he could take the team into the knockouts this year, which could help him vie for an India A berth.

“I have been doing well, but when the team qualifies, you get more opportunities. When you are in good form, and the team qualifies, there is a chance to get an 800-900 run season, and hopefully that happens,” he added.

