Ranji Trophy: Shardul, Dube pull Mumbai to safety against Assam on day one

Mumbai was reeling at 60 for 4 when Shivam Dube walked in. Fortunately for the home side, things didn’t look that grim owing to Shardul Thakur’s six-for (6 for 21) earlier, which had seen Assam reduce to 84 in the first innings.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 19:53 IST , Mumbai - 3 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Mumbai’s Shardul Thakur celebrates after taking a wicket on Friday.
Mumbai’s Shardul Thakur celebrates after taking a wicket on Friday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

When Shivam Dube (101 batting, 95b, 10x4, 5x6) reached his second century of the season on Friday with a single, the celebrations were subdued. He raised his bat, slowly walked towards the non-striker’s end to hug Shardul Thakur, and then quietly went about his business.

Mumbai was reeling at 60 for 4 when Dube walked in. Fortunately for the home side, things didn’t look that grim owing to Shardul’s six-for (6 for 21) earlier, which had seen Assam reduce to 84 in the first innings.

As the day progressed, Dube took things in his stride and forged a crucial 103-run partnership with Shams Mulani for the sixth wicket to ensure Mumbai ended the day at 217 for 6, with a lead of 133 runs.

Returning to the team after a break, Dube seemed to be in no hurry. He aimed to rebuild with captain Ajinkya Rahane, who looked to be in rhythm before being given out for obstructing the field.

READ: Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Indrajith, Vijay Shankar lead Tamil Nadu’s recovery vs Punjab

Rahane was batting on 18 when he drove fast bowler Dibakar Johori down to mid-on and took off for a single, only to be denied by Dube. Rahane scampered back and got in the way of a throw from the mid-on fielder Denish Das. Assam appealed and Rahane was given his marching orders on the fourth ball of the 25th over. Tea was taken two balls early, with Mumbai reeling at 102 for 5.

There was a twist in the tale as Assam withdrew the appeal. According to the rule, an appeal for obstructing the field could be withdrawn before the next ball is bowled. However, Rahane could not capitalise on the opportunity and lasted just 18 balls post Tea and added four runs to his tally before being cleaned up by Johori.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Gangta century puts Himachal in control against Pondicherry

That brought the focus back on Dube, and he partnered with the seasoned Mulani to guide Mumbai to safer waters. While Mulani rotated the strike, Dube targeted the Assam spinners. As the wicket eased out, Dube did not spare any of the Assam bowlers.

If the final two sessions of the day belonged to Dube, it was Shardul who dominated the first half. On a surface that offered enough bounce early on, Mumbai’s decision to field proved right as Shardul ripped apart Assam’s top-order. While he claimed three wickets, conceding just 16 runs in the first spell, Shardul furrowed the tail in his second spell and claimed three more wickets, giving away just 22 runs. With Mulani joining the force with a couple of wickets, none of the Assam batters could step up and rebuild.

SCOREBOARD
Assam 1st innings - Parvej Musharaf b Shardul 2 (13b), Rahul Hazarika c Lalwani b Avasthi 3 (14b), Sumit Ghadigaonkar c Tamore b Shardul 4 (8b, 1x4), Abhishek Thakuri c Kotian b Mulani 31 (46b, 5x4), Denish Das c&b Shardul 5 (15b, 1x4), Saahil Jain c Shedge b Mulani 12 (19b, 2x4), Abdul Ajij Kuraishi b Deshpande 15 (54b, 2x4), Kunal Sarma c Shaw b Shardul 1 (18b), Sunil Lachit lbw b Shardul 2 (2b), Dibakar Johori b Shardul 0 (3b), Rahul Singh (not out) 4 (1b, 1x4); Extras (lb-5) 5; Total: (all out, 32.1 overs) 84
Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Musaraf, 3.3), 2-9 (Ghadigaonkar, 5.4), 3-9 (Hazarika, 6.1), 4-20 (Das, 9.5), 5-50 (Jain, 17.2), 6-59 (Thakuri, 21.4), 7-76 (Sarma, 28.6), 8-80 (Lachit, 30.4), 9-80 (Kuraishi, 31.5), 10-84 (Johori, 32.1).
Bowling: Avasthi 5-2-10-1, Shardul 10.1-0-21-6, Deshpande 7-0-32-1, Mulani 8-2-8-2, Kotian 2-1-8-0.
Mumbai 1st innings - Prithvi Shaw lbw b Johori 30 (26b, 6x4), Bhupen Lalwani c Ghadigaonkar b Lachit 0 (15b), Hardik Tamore b Rahul 22 (26b, 3x4, 1x6), Ajinkya Rahane b Johori 22 (69b, 3x4), Suryansh Shedge lbw Rahul 0 (8b), Shivam Dube (batting) 101 (95b, 10x4, 5x6), Shams Mulani c Lachit b Sarma 31 (4x4, 1x6), Shardul Thakur (batting) 2 (6b); Extras (b- 4, lb-2, wd-3) 9; Total: (in 48.4 overs, 6 wkts) 217
Fall of wickets: 1-31 (Lalwani, 6.4), 2-31 (Shaw, 7.1), 3-60 (Tamore, 13.4), 4-60 (Shedge, 15.6), 5-110 (Rahane, 28.5), 6-213 (Mulani, 46.1)
Bowling: Lachit 10-2-41-1, Johori 11-1-49-2, Rahul 9-1-42-2, Kuraishi 9-3-31-0, Sarma 8.4-0-48-1, Musaraf 1-1-0-0.
Toss: Mumbai

