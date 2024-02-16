Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Gangta century puts Himachal in control against Pondicherry

Nikhil Gangta’s marathon 100 got Himachal Pradesh off to a solid start on the first day of the Ranji Trophy Group ‘D’ fixture against Pondicherry here at the Siachem Stadium on Friday.

Gangta trusted his frontfoot defence, played with a straight bat and punched on the backfoot to make the most of batting-friendly conditions. He reached the three-figure mark with a lofted cover drive on his 224th ball in the last over and closed the day with his team at 272 for four.

But bowlers - both pacers and spinners - did extract bounce off the wicket to keep themselves interested. To utilise the early morning mist, Pondicherry opted to bowl, and struck early. Seamer Pankaj Yadav cleaned up opener Ravi Thakur (11) in the sixth over of the day.

Pankaj along with Gaurav Yadav operated on a good length and kept the outside edge in play in the first hour. But Prashant Chopra along with captain Ankit Kalsi (22) dropped anchor and waited for the poor balls to pounce. The boundaries didn’t come often, but bowlers straying on pads or giving too much width helped the batters rotate the strike.

Left-arm spinner Sidak Singh made use of the bounce on offer and troubled the batters from one end. But it was home captain Rohit Damodaran from the other end who got his counterpart leg-before to provide his team a breakthrough.

Dramatic scenes in #RanjiTrophy match between Mumbai and Assam as Ajinkya Rahane, initially given out for obstructing the field on the last delivery before Tea, returned to the crease after the break as Assam withdrew the appeal



Report by @ShayanAcharya ➡️… pic.twitter.com/EXPznZq7Az — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) February 16, 2024

Sidak continued to keep the edge in play when right handers - Prashant and Nikhil Gangta - paired up for the third wicket. He finally struck after Lunch, trapping Prashant (61) in front with a straighter one.

However, the pitch eased out as day progressed, making Nikhil and Akash Vashisht’s 151-ball stay relatively more comfortable. With the bowlers now operating on fuller lengths, Himachal batters found it easy to play shots, rotate strike, as well as defend confidently.

Gaurav struck right after Tea to remove Akash (35) but Pondicherry bowlers couldn’t consolidate, allowing Nikhil and Rishi Dhawan to add 78 runs for the fifth wicket till Stumps.