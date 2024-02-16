MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Meghalaya captain Lyngdoh fancies chances over unbeaten home team Hyderabad

Kishan Lyngdoh, Meghalaya’s captain to approach the plate group final against Hyderabad line any other group match to avoid extra pressure.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 17:26 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Meghalaya captain Kishan Lyngodh with coach Gautam Shome on the eve of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group final against Hyderabad on Friday
Meghalaya captain Kishan Lyngodh with coach Gautam Shome on the eve of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group final against Hyderabad on Friday | Photo Credit: V.V.SUBRAHMANYAM
Meghalaya captain Kishan Lyngodh with coach Gautam Shome on the eve of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group final against Hyderabad on Friday | Photo Credit: V.V.SUBRAHMANYAM

Meghalaya captain Kishan Lyngdoh said they would like to take the Ranji Trophy Plate Group final against Hyderabad starting at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here from Saturday like any other group match to avoid any extra pressure.

“To be honest making it to the Elite Group (Meghalaya made it to the Elite in 2018 also) is our goal for playing in the Plate Group no matter how good you are you don’t get recognition,” said Lyngdoh, who is in his third Ranji season. 

“Honestly, I felt really excited when I saw the pitch here. We are not used to playing on these kind of wickets. Even when Hyderabad came home for the league match, they knew how difficult the wicket was back home,” Lyngdoh said.

“We are absolutely happy with the wicket. Hopefully, we will get more runs

We are a good bowling side and Hyderabad has a strong batting line-up. But we have a very good pace attack known to be one of the best in the North-East,” Meghalaya captain said.

“It is a five-day game, they have been playing for years now, probability is 90-10 in favour of Hyderabad but we fancy our chances,” a smiling Lyngdoh said.

“Yes, the final is very important though we have made it to the Elite Group and there is no room for being complacent. Well, the boys, all local players in our team, no professional is playing for the first time for us,” he said.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Unbeaten Hyderabad favourite in the Plate Group Final over Meghalaya

“I don’t think the toss is important. Let’s see what happens, some things are not in our control. We are all excited and set for the challenge,” signed off.

Hyderabad coach D.B. Ravi Teja says they are well prepared for the Plate Group final.

“The whole season was excellent for us including the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. It will be great if we can end the season with the title,” Ravi Teja said in a chat with ‘The Hindu’ before the final.

“It will be a compliment if we win the Trophy for the hard work the players and support staff have put in the whole season,” he said. 

Referring to the team composition, Ravi Teja said off-spinner Saketh was injured and would be replaced by World Cupper (under-19) Murugan Abhishek and that T.P. Anirudh comes in place of left-arm pacer Sanketh.

The other left-arm pacer Chama Milind, the second highest wicket-taker for Hyderabad this season with 20 wickets, will miss the final because of an injury.

“The pitch looks good for batters, there might be some turn for spinners as the match progresses. Tilak Varma is leading the team,” Ravi Teja said.

Meghalaya /

Hyderabad

