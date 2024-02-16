IND vs ENG: Ben Duckett scores third-fastest Test hundred by a visiting batter in India

English opener Ben Duckett scored the third-fastest Test hundred by a visiting batter in India, during his side’s third Test in Rajkot on Friday.
Duckett reached the three-figure mark, for the third time in his Test career, in his 88th delivery, with a straight drive off Mohammed Siraj, which ran away for a four.
The fastest hundred by an overseas batter in India is by Adam Gilchrist, who got to the three-figure mark in his 84th delivery at the Wankhede in 2001.
ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja’s knock a punctuation in extemporised Bazball era
The second-fastest to feat is West Indies’ Clive Lloyd, who scored a 85-ball hundred against India at the Chinnaswamy in 1974.
Duckett’s blazing hundred is also the seventh-joint-fastest by and Englishman, going level with Kevin Pietersen.
