IND vs ENG: Ben Duckett scores third-fastest Test hundred by a visiting batter in India

English opener Ben Duckett scored the third-fastest Test hundred by a visiting batter in India, during his side’s third Test in Rajkot on Friday.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 16:05 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England batsman Ben Duckett in action during day two of the 3rd Test Match between India and England.
England batsman Ben Duckett in action during day two of the 3rd Test Match between India and England. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
infoIcon

England batsman Ben Duckett in action during day two of the 3rd Test Match between India and England. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

English opener Ben Duckett scored the third-fastest Test hundred by a visiting batter in India, during his side’s third Test in Rajkot on Friday.

Duckett reached the three-figure mark, for the third time in his Test career, in his 88th delivery, with a straight drive off Mohammed Siraj, which ran away for a four.

The fastest hundred by an overseas batter in India is by Adam Gilchrist, who got to the three-figure mark in his 84th delivery at the Wankhede in 2001.

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja’s knock a punctuation in extemporised Bazball era

The second-fastest to feat is West Indies’ Clive Lloyd, who scored a 85-ball hundred against India at the Chinnaswamy in 1974.

Duckett’s blazing hundred is also the seventh-joint-fastest by and Englishman, going level with Kevin Pietersen.

