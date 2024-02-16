MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Rahane given out for ‘obstructing the field’, called back after Assam withdraws appeal

The incident happened on the last delivery before Tea was called during Mumbai’s last Ranji Trophy group fixture against Assam.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 17:07 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
FILE PHOTO: Ajinkya Rahane in action during Ranji Trophy 2020-21.
FILE PHOTO: Ajinkya Rahane in action during Ranji Trophy 2020-21. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ajinkya Rahane in action during Ranji Trophy 2020-21. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

High drama unfolded at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground on Friday as Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane was initially given out for obstructing the field.

The incident happened on the last delivery before Tea was called during Mumbai’s last Ranji Trophy group fixture against Assam. However, Assam later withdrew the appeal soon, and Rahane returned to the crease after the break. Rahane could survive just 18 balls post Tea and add four runs to his tally before being cleaned up by Dibakar Johori for 22.

After restricting Assam to 84 in the first innings, Mumbai lost three quick wickets and the onus was on Rahane and Shivam Dube to bring the team out of the woods. After a string of low scores, Rahane looked in rhythm and was batting on 18 when he hit a straight drive and called Dube for a single only to be sent back. As Rahane was scampering back, he got in the way of the throw from the mid-on fielder Denish Das. The Assam team appealed and Rahane was given the marching order.

There was a twist in the tale as Assam withdrew the appeal, allowing Rahane to take the field again. According to the rule, an appeal for obstructing the field could be withdrawn before the next ball is bowled. 

Related Topics

Ajinkya Rahane /

Mumbai /

Ranji Trophy /

Shivam Dube

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
