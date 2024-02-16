High drama unfolded at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground on Friday as Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane was initially given out for obstructing the field.
The incident happened on the last delivery before Tea was called during Mumbai’s last Ranji Trophy group fixture against Assam. However, Assam later withdrew the appeal soon, and Rahane returned to the crease after the break. Rahane could survive just 18 balls post Tea and add four runs to his tally before being cleaned up by Dibakar Johori for 22.
After restricting Assam to 84 in the first innings, Mumbai lost three quick wickets and the onus was on Rahane and Shivam Dube to bring the team out of the woods. After a string of low scores, Rahane looked in rhythm and was batting on 18 when he hit a straight drive and called Dube for a single only to be sent back. As Rahane was scampering back, he got in the way of the throw from the mid-on fielder Denish Das. The Assam team appealed and Rahane was given the marching order.
There was a twist in the tale as Assam withdrew the appeal, allowing Rahane to take the field again. According to the rule, an appeal for obstructing the field could be withdrawn before the next ball is bowled.
Latest on Sportstar
- Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Meghalaya captain Lyngdoh fancies chances over unbeaten home team Hyderabad
- Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Rahane given out for ‘obstructing the field’, called back after Assam withdraws appeal
- IND vs ENG Highlights, 3rd Test Day 2: Duckett’s blistering century takes England to 207/2 at Stumps
- IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2: Duckett’s fiery hundred deflates India
- Ranji Trophy Highlights, Round 7 Day 1 updates: Indrajith scores 100 for TN; Gaikwad falls for 96; Thakur picks six
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE