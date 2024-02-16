Hyderabad senior women’s coach Vidyuth Jaisimha barred from HCA

Hyderabad Cricket Association President A. Jagan Mohan Rao has asked Hyderabad senior women’s coach Vidyuth Jaisimha to refrain from cricketing activities in the HCA till investigation is completed about allegations that the coach was carrying and consuming alcohol and created scenes in the team bus.
In a letter addressed to Vidyuth, the HCA chief said they got an anonymous e-mail on Thursday and that videos relating to the incident were also in circulation in different social media.
“This is a matter of serious concern and I have asked for a thorough investigation to be done in this matter and a decision will be made based on the outcom of the investigation,” Jagan Mohan said.
