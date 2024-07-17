MagazineBuy Print

Which city has hosted the most Olympics?

With three editions, London has hosted the Summer Olympic Games the most number of times, in the years 1908, 1948 and 2012.

Published : Jul 17, 2024 14:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Paris will be hosting the Olympic Games for the third time.
File Photo: Paris will be hosting the Olympic Games for the third time. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Paris will be hosting the Olympic Games for the third time. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics is set to take place from July 26 to August 11 in Paris and 16 other cities in France.

With three editions, London has hosted the Summer Olympic Games most number of times. It hosted in the years 1908, 1948 and 2012.

Paris will join London at the top of the list during the ongoing Olympics , the current edition being the third instance of the city hosting the games, aftyer 1900 and 1924.

Tokyo (1964,2021), Athens (1986,2004) and Los Angeles (1932,1984) come second in the list and are the only other cities that have hosted the games more than once.

Los Angeles will join Paris and London on three instances when it hosts its third games in 2028.

Cities Number of Olympics hosted Years
London 3 1908,1948,2012
Paris 3 1900,1924,2024
Los Angeles 2 1932,1984
Tokyo 2 1964,2021
Athens 2 1986,2004

