The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics is set to take place from July 26 to August 11 in Paris and 16 other cities in France.

With three editions, London has hosted the Summer Olympic Games most number of times. It hosted in the years 1908, 1948 and 2012.

Paris will join London at the top of the list during the ongoing Olympics , the current edition being the third instance of the city hosting the games, aftyer 1900 and 1924.

READ | Full list of Indian athletes for Paris 2024

Tokyo (1964,2021), Athens (1986,2004) and Los Angeles (1932,1984) come second in the list and are the only other cities that have hosted the games more than once.

Los Angeles will join Paris and London on three instances when it hosts its third games in 2028.