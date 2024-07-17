India at Olympics: List of country’s individual medallists before Paris 2024

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will happen from July 26 to August 11 in Paris.

India has appeared in every edition of the Olympics since 1920 after making its official debut at the 1900 Games in Paris.

India has won 23 individual medals across 24 Olympic Games - including two gold, eight silver and 13 bronze medals.

List of India’s individual Olympic medallists

Name of athlete Medal Event Olympics Norman Pritchard Silver Men's 200m Paris 1900 Norman Pritchard Silver Men's 200m hurdles Paris 1900 KD Jadhav Bronze Men's wrestling (57 kg) Helsinki 1952 Leander Paes Bronze Men's singles tennis Atlanta 1996 Karnam Malleswari Bronze Women's weightlifting (54kg) Sydney 2000 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Silver Men's double trap shooting Athens 2004 Abhinav Bindra Gold Men's 10m air rifle shooting Beijing 2008 Vijender Singh Bronze Men's middleweight boxing Beijing 2008 Sushil Kumar Bronze Men's wrestling (66kg) Beijing 2008 Sushil Kumar Silver Men's wrestling (66kg) London 2012 Vijay Kumar Silver Men's 25m rapid pistol shooting London 2012 Saina Nehwal Bronze Women's singles badminton London 2012 Mary Kom Bronze Women's flyweight boxing London 2012 Yogeshwar Dutt Bronze Men's wrestling (60kg) London 2012 Gagan Narang Bronze Men's 10m air rifle shooting London 2012 PV Sindhu Silver Women's singles badminton Rio 2016 Sakshi Malik Bronze Women's wrestling (58kg) Rio 2016 Mirabai Chanu Silver Women's weightlifting (49kg) Tokyo 2020 Lovlina Borgohain Bronze Women's welterweight boxing Tokyo 2020 PV Sindhu Bronze Women's singles badminton Tokyo 2020 Ravi Kumar Dahiya Silver Men's wrestling (57kg) Tokyo 2020 Bajrang Punia Bronze Men's wrestling (65kg) Tokyo 2020 Neeraj Chopra Gold Men's javelin throw Tokyo 2020