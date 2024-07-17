India at Olympics: List of country’s individual medallists before Paris 2024

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will happen from July 26 to August 11 in Paris.
India has appeared in every edition of the Olympics since 1920 after making its official debut at the 1900 Games in Paris.
India has won 23 individual medals across 24 Olympic Games - including two gold, eight silver and 13 bronze medals.
List of India’s individual Olympic medallists
|Name of athlete
|Medal
|Event
|Olympics
|Norman Pritchard
|Silver
|Men's 200m
|Paris 1900
|Norman Pritchard
|Silver
|Men's 200m hurdles
|Paris 1900
|KD Jadhav
|Bronze
|Men's wrestling (57 kg)
|Helsinki 1952
|Leander Paes
|Bronze
|Men's singles tennis
|Atlanta 1996
|Karnam Malleswari
|Bronze
|Women's weightlifting (54kg)
|Sydney 2000
|Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
|Silver
|Men's double trap shooting
|Athens 2004
|Abhinav Bindra
|Gold
|Men's 10m air rifle shooting
|Beijing 2008
|Vijender Singh
|Bronze
|Men's middleweight boxing
|Beijing 2008
|Sushil Kumar
|Bronze
|Men's wrestling (66kg)
|Beijing 2008
|Sushil Kumar
|Silver
|Men's wrestling (66kg)
|London 2012
|Vijay Kumar
|Silver
|Men's 25m rapid pistol shooting
|London 2012
|Saina Nehwal
|Bronze
|Women's singles badminton
|London 2012
|Mary Kom
|Bronze
|Women's flyweight boxing
|London 2012
|Yogeshwar Dutt
|Bronze
|Men's wrestling (60kg)
|London 2012
|Gagan Narang
|Bronze
|Men's 10m air rifle shooting
|London 2012
|PV Sindhu
|Silver
|Women's singles badminton
|Rio 2016
|Sakshi Malik
|Bronze
|Women's wrestling (58kg)
|Rio 2016
|Mirabai Chanu
|Silver
|Women's weightlifting (49kg)
|Tokyo 2020
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Bronze
|Women's welterweight boxing
|Tokyo 2020
|PV Sindhu
|Bronze
|Women's singles badminton
|Tokyo 2020
|Ravi Kumar Dahiya
|Silver
|Men's wrestling (57kg)
|Tokyo 2020
|Bajrang Punia
|Bronze
|Men's wrestling (65kg)
|Tokyo 2020
|Neeraj Chopra
|Gold
|Men's javelin throw
|Tokyo 2020
