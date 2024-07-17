MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India at Olympics: List of country’s individual medallists before Paris 2024

India has won 23 individual medals across 24 Olympic Games - including two gold, eight silver and 13 bronze medals.

Published : Jul 17, 2024 11:00 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Neeraj Chopra warming up during the men’s javelin throw event at the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition in Bhubaneswar on May 15.
Neeraj Chopra warming up during the men’s javelin throw event at the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition in Bhubaneswar on May 15. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Neeraj Chopra warming up during the men’s javelin throw event at the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition in Bhubaneswar on May 15. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will happen from July 26 to August 11 in Paris.

India has appeared in every edition of the Olympics since 1920 after making its official debut at the 1900 Games in Paris.

India has won 23 individual medals across 24 Olympic Games - including two gold, eight silver and 13 bronze medals.

List of India’s individual Olympic medallists

Name of athlete Medal Event Olympics
Norman Pritchard Silver Men's 200m Paris 1900
Norman Pritchard Silver Men's 200m hurdles Paris 1900
KD Jadhav Bronze Men's wrestling (57 kg) Helsinki 1952
Leander Paes Bronze Men's singles tennis Atlanta 1996
Karnam Malleswari Bronze Women's weightlifting (54kg) Sydney 2000
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Silver Men's double trap shooting Athens 2004
Abhinav Bindra Gold Men's 10m air rifle shooting Beijing 2008
Vijender Singh Bronze Men's middleweight boxing Beijing 2008
Sushil Kumar Bronze Men's wrestling (66kg) Beijing 2008
Sushil Kumar Silver Men's wrestling (66kg) London 2012
Vijay Kumar Silver Men's 25m rapid pistol shooting London 2012
Saina Nehwal Bronze Women's singles badminton London 2012
Mary Kom Bronze Women's flyweight boxing London 2012
Yogeshwar Dutt Bronze Men's wrestling (60kg) London 2012
Gagan Narang Bronze Men's 10m air rifle shooting London 2012
PV Sindhu Silver Women's singles badminton Rio 2016
Sakshi Malik Bronze Women's wrestling (58kg) Rio 2016
Mirabai Chanu Silver Women's weightlifting (49kg) Tokyo 2020
Lovlina Borgohain Bronze Women's welterweight boxing Tokyo 2020
PV Sindhu Bronze Women's singles badminton Tokyo 2020
Ravi Kumar Dahiya Silver Men's wrestling (57kg) Tokyo 2020
Bajrang Punia Bronze Men's wrestling (65kg) Tokyo 2020
Neeraj Chopra Gold Men's javelin throw Tokyo 2020

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, July 17: FC Goa midfielder Raynier Fernandes joins Odisha FC on loan for 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
  2. US at risk of losing both 2028 and 2034 Olympics, says former IOC member Pound
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024: IOA releases official athletes list for Olympics, Abha Khatua’s name missing
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Junior Squash Championship: Bawa loses to top seed Zakaria in semifinal, collects bronze medal
    Team Sportstar
  5. India at Olympics: List of country’s individual medallists before Paris 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. India at Olympics: List of country’s individual medallists before Paris 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: IOA releases official athletes list for Olympics, Abha Khatua’s name missing
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian female athletes at the Olympic Games: India’s first woman Olympian, full list of medallists
    Team Sportstar
  4. Complete list of India’s medal winners at the Olympic Games ahead of Paris 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. India’s jersey for Paris 2024 Olympics: All you need to know about the official JSW Group’s new kit
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, July 17: FC Goa midfielder Raynier Fernandes joins Odisha FC on loan for 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
  2. US at risk of losing both 2028 and 2034 Olympics, says former IOC member Pound
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024: IOA releases official athletes list for Olympics, Abha Khatua’s name missing
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Junior Squash Championship: Bawa loses to top seed Zakaria in semifinal, collects bronze medal
    Team Sportstar
  5. India at Olympics: List of country’s individual medallists before Paris 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment