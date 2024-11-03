MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shnaider wins Hong Kong Open for fourth title of 2024

The top seed dismantled Britain’s second-seeded Boulter 6-1, 6-2 in a one-sided final at Victoria Park lasting 71 minutes.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 18:16 IST , Hong Kong - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Russia’s Diana Shnaider kisses the trophy after beating Britain’s Katie Boulter in the women’s singles final of the Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong.
Russia’s Diana Shnaider kisses the trophy after beating Britain’s Katie Boulter in the women’s singles final of the Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Russia’s Diana Shnaider kisses the trophy after beating Britain’s Katie Boulter in the women’s singles final of the Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong. | Photo Credit: AFP

Russia’s Diana Shnaider won her fourth WTA title of a breakout season on Sunday as she blew away Katie Boulter in straight sets at the Hong Kong Open.

The top seed dismantled Britain’s second-seeded Boulter 6-1, 6-2 in a one-sided final at Victoria Park lasting 71 minutes.

The 20-year-old Shnaider, who is ranked 14th in the world, added the Hong Kong crown to titles in Budapest, Bad Homburg in Germany and Hua Hin, Thailand.

“This year I did an amazing job,” she said, admitting that she will have a target on her back from now on after such a successful 2024.

“Next year everyone will be getting ready, knowing my game.”

She added: “Even if there are a lot of losses, I’ll be as positive as possible, just keep building my game, my mentality, my physical strength. There are a lot of things I can improve and achieve to be, say, a top-10 player. It’s not a rush, I’ll have to be patient.”

Separately, Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic defeated Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia to clinch the Jiangxi Open in China.

The 32-year-old Golubic won the final 6-3, 7-5 for her first title since 2016.

Related Topics

Diana Shnaider /

Katie Boulter /

WTA /

Hong Kong Open /

Viktorija Golubic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out; Luna, Chhangte set to start; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shnaider wins Hong Kong Open for fourth title of 2024
    AFP
  3. Rohit Sharma after India series defeat against New Zealand: This will be a very low point of my career
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. LIVE: NorthEast United vs Odisha FC Score - NEUFC 2-1 OFC, Boumous scores after Ajaraie’s brace, ISL 2024-25 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC hosts ‘old friends’, hopes to return to winning ways against Chennaiyin FC
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on WTA

  1. Shnaider wins Hong Kong Open for fourth title of 2024
    AFP
  2. Sabalenka determined to stay world number one after leapfrogging Swiatek
    Reuters
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Sabalenka relishes ‘much-needed’ tennis rivalry with Swiatek
    AFP
  4. Top-seeded Coco Gauff beats Yafan Wang 6-4, 6-2 in Toronto in her first hard-court match since April
    AP
  5. Auckland Classic: Gauff has ‘things to improve’ after season-opening win over Liu
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out; Luna, Chhangte set to start; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shnaider wins Hong Kong Open for fourth title of 2024
    AFP
  3. Rohit Sharma after India series defeat against New Zealand: This will be a very low point of my career
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. LIVE: NorthEast United vs Odisha FC Score - NEUFC 2-1 OFC, Boumous scores after Ajaraie’s brace, ISL 2024-25 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC hosts ‘old friends’, hopes to return to winning ways against Chennaiyin FC
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment