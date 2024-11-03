Shnaider wins Hong Kong Open for fourth title of 2024

Russia’s Diana Shnaider won her fourth WTA title of a breakout season on Sunday as she blew away Katie Boulter in straight sets at the Hong Kong Open.
The top seed dismantled Britain’s second-seeded Boulter 6-1, 6-2 in a one-sided final at Victoria Park lasting 71 minutes.
The 20-year-old Shnaider, who is ranked 14th in the world, added the Hong Kong crown to titles in Budapest, Bad Homburg in Germany and Hua Hin, Thailand.
“This year I did an amazing job,” she said, admitting that she will have a target on her back from now on after such a successful 2024.
“Next year everyone will be getting ready, knowing my game.”
She added: “Even if there are a lot of losses, I’ll be as positive as possible, just keep building my game, my mentality, my physical strength. There are a lot of things I can improve and achieve to be, say, a top-10 player. It’s not a rush, I’ll have to be patient.”
Separately, Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic defeated Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia to clinch the Jiangxi Open in China.
The 32-year-old Golubic won the final 6-3, 7-5 for her first title since 2016.
