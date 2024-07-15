MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

TNPL 2024: Sanjay guides Trichy Grand Cholas over SKM Salem Spartans; Chepauk Super Gillies beats Dindigul Dragons

Sanjay and Jafar Jamal (32) stitched a 77-run partnership (44b) for the fourth wicket as Cholas amassed 198 for five.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 08:22 IST , Coimbatore - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Trichy Grand Cholas players celebrate after won the match against SKM Salem Spartans by 35 runs.
Trichy Grand Cholas players celebrate after won the match against SKM Salem Spartans by 35 runs. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Trichy Grand Cholas players celebrate after won the match against SKM Salem Spartans by 35 runs. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M/ The Hindu

All-rounder R. Sanjay Yadav’s quickfire 68 (33b, 4x4, 6x6) helped set the foundation for Trichy Grand Cholas’s impressive 35-run win over SKM Salem Spartans at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground here on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, Grand Cholas got off slowly, with the top-order struggling to hit boundaries and crawled to 58 for three at the halfway mark. Sanjay and Jafar Jamal (32) then turned things around, stitching a 77-run partnership (44b) for the fourth wicket as Cholas amassed 198 for five.

Despite struggling with his hamstring, Sanjay put on an exhibition of clean hitting and was severe against the pacers. The southpaw started by pulling Harish Kumar for a maximum over square-leg and meted out a similar treatment to Sunny Sandhu. He then cut Harish Kumar down to size in the 18th, smashing the pacer for three sixes, the first of which - a stylish flick over fine-leg - took him to his half-century. Cameos from R. Rajkumar (18 n.o. 5b) and P. Saravana Kumar (17 n.o., 6b) ensured Cholas finished strongly, plundering 74 off the last four.

ALSO READ | Playing in TNPL gives me an advantage as state team selector, says Chepauk Super Gillies’ Rahil Shah

In reply, the Spartans started well when R. Vivek went after pacer K. Easwaran, collecting a brace of boundaries and sixes in a 22-run fourth over. He then lofted Saravana Kumar (three for 28) for consecutive sixes down the ground, but the bowler had the last laugh when he had Vivek caught at long-on. From there, the Spartans lost the way during the middle overs. Muhammed Adnan Khan (40) and Sunny Sandhu (29) tried their best to keep the game alive, but the Trichy side’s bowlers kept getting regular breakthroughs to bundle out Spartans for 163 and seal their second win.

In the second match of the day, Chepauk Super Gillies defeated Dindigul Dragons by nine wickets in a rain-curtailed seven-over game. Put into bat, Dragons made 64 for six, riding on skipper R. Ashwin’s unbeaten cameo of 45 (20b, 3x4, 4x6). In reply, N. Jagadeesan (32 n.o.) and skipper B. Aparajith (31 n.o.) made short work of the target as the four-time champion romped home with 13 balls to spare. 

Brief scores:
Trichy Grand Cholas 198/5 in 20 overs (R. Sanjay Yadav 68, Jafar Jamal 32, M. Poiyamozhi 3/56) bt SKM Salem Spartans 163 in 18.3 overs (Muhammed Adnan Khan 40, R. Vivek 33, Saravana Kumar 3/28, Rajkumar 2/31, Anthony Dhas 2/33).
Dindigul Dragons 64/6 in 7 overs (R. Ashwin 45 n.o., Abhishek Tanwar 2/15, G. Periyaswamy 2/17) vs Chepauk Super Gillies 65/1 in 4.5 overs (N. Jagadeesan 32 n.o., B. Aparajith 31 n.o.).

Related stories

Related Topics

TNPL /

TNPL /

Chepauk Super Gillies /

Dindigul Dragons /

R. Sanjay Yadav

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Colombia LIVE score, ARG 0-0 COL, Copa America 2024 final: Di Maria shot saved by Vargas, finale match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. TNPL 2024: Sanjay guides Trichy Grand Cholas over SKM Salem Spartans; Chepauk Super Gillies beats Dindigul Dragons
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Wimbledon 2024 Final: Alcaraz retains title, does the double over Djokovic
    N. Sudarshan
  4. LIVE Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024: Final remains 0-0 at HT, top talking points from ARG v COL
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Argentina vs Colombia match in pictures, Copa America 2024 final: Lionel Messi, James Rodriguez photos, real-time gallery
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. TNPL 2024: Sanjay guides Trichy Grand Cholas over SKM Salem Spartans; Chepauk Super Gillies beats Dindigul Dragons
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Failure doesn’t define you, says India’s T20 World Cup 2024 winning fielding coach T. Dilip
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Playing in TNPL gives me an advantage as state team selector, says Chepauk Super Gillies’ Rahil Shah
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Samad Fallah retires from professional cricket
    Team Sportstar
  5. Batter R. Samarth leaves Karnataka, set to play for Uttarakhand from 2024/25 domestic season
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Colombia LIVE score, ARG 0-0 COL, Copa America 2024 final: Di Maria shot saved by Vargas, finale match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. TNPL 2024: Sanjay guides Trichy Grand Cholas over SKM Salem Spartans; Chepauk Super Gillies beats Dindigul Dragons
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Wimbledon 2024 Final: Alcaraz retains title, does the double over Djokovic
    N. Sudarshan
  4. LIVE Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024: Final remains 0-0 at HT, top talking points from ARG v COL
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Argentina vs Colombia match in pictures, Copa America 2024 final: Lionel Messi, James Rodriguez photos, real-time gallery
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment