Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Indrajith, Vijay Shankar lead Tamil Nadu’s recovery vs Punjab

An unbeaten 184-run stand between Vijay Shankar and B. Indrajith salvaged Tamil Nadu from precarious 107/4 on Day 1 against Punjab.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 19:26 IST , SALEM - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
FILE PHOTO: B. Indrajith in action during the Ranji Trophy 2023-24.
FILE PHOTO: B. Indrajith in action during the Ranji Trophy 2023-24. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: B. Indrajith in action during the Ranji Trophy 2023-24. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

B. Indrajith (122 n.o., 187b, 6x4) continued his excellent form this season with a composed unbeaten hundred to take Tamil Nadu to 291 for four on the opening day of the final Ranji Trophy league match against Punjab at the Salem Cricket Foundation ground here on Friday.

On the way to his 16th First-Class century, and the second of the season, the 29-year-old also went past 5,000 runs in this format.

He found support from Vijay Shankar, who remained unbeaten on 85, with the duo adding 184 runs for the fifth wicket, to help the host recover from a precarious 107 for four. It is the second hundred-run stand between the two batters in as many matches after they added 125 runs for the sixth wicket against Karnataka in Chennai earlier this week.

READ | Pondicherry vs Himachal Pradesh Day 1 Report

Electing to bat, Tamil Nadu had a poor first session when its in-form batters gifted their wickets on a good batting surface. While pacer Siddharth Kaul trapped opener S. Lokeshwar early on, Pradosh Ranjan Paul and N. Jagadeesan steadied things until the first drinks break before pressing the self-destruct button.

Pradosh, who looked good during his brief stay, tried to take on the off-spinner Sukhwinder Singh and perished, giving a simple catch to mid-off fielder Nehal Wadhera. Jagadeesan followed suit, trying the same off Sukhwinder only to hit it straight to Wadhera at mid-on.

However, as he has done in the past, Indrajith rescued the team in his trademark style. He used his feet well to dance down and hit the spinners through the on-side and pick ones and twos. When the bowlers pulled their lengths back, he used the crease to cut with finesse to find the square boundary, also getting to his half-century with one such shot.

On a slow pitch, the visitors’ spinners hardly troubled the batters, trying to tie down the batters with a packed leg-side field and bowling into the pads.

Shankar has also looked untroubled at the other end and hit a few boundaries with some deft late cuts through third-man and will look to score his first ton of the season on day two and help his side post a big total in this must-win game.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu /

Punjab /

Vijay Shankar /

Baba Indrajith /

Nehal Wadhera /

N. Jagadeesan /

Pradosh Ranjan Paul /

Siddharth Kaul

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

