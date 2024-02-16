Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Chandigarh batters pose stiff challenge to Karnataka on Day 1

A fighting 79 by Chandigarh’s Karan Kaila kept Karnataka at bay on the first day of their Ranji Trophy encounter here on Friday.

Kaila’s 340-minute vigil rescued Chandigarh from a precarious 37 for three. The visitor would be pleased to finish the day on 219 for six.

The southpaw showed tremendous patience to blunt the Karnataka attack. Kaila, playing his ninth First-Class match, fell short of a maiden century when he was adjudged leg-before to pacer V. Vyshak. Kaila missed a fine flick, and indicated that the ball was going down leg.

Kaila earned a reprieve early in his essay when Manish Pandey and wicketkeeper S. Sharath fluffed a run-out chance. Pandey attempted a direct hit, when it would have been more prudent to pass the ball to an advancing Sharath.

Kaila received good support from Kunal Mahajan (34, 98b, 4x4), A.K. Kaushik (25, 59b, 3x4) and Mayank Sidhu (31 batting)—all of whom were prepared to grind and play the waiting game.

The morning started brightly for Karnataka, which scalped three quick top-order wickets. This included Chandigarh captain and in-form batter Manan Vohra, who played all over a delivery from fast bowler M. Venkatesh to lose his stumps.

The home team attacked Kaila and his partners with vigour post Lunch, but were frustrated to see edges repeatedly fall short of the slip cordon.

Seventeen-year-old left-arm spinner Hardik Raj (2/54) showed character by bowling 28 overs. The teenager kept things tidy, even if the odd loose delivery relieved some pressure off the batters.

With an eye on staying fresh for the knockout rounds (Karnataka is well poised to make the cut), speedster Vidwath Kaverappa was rested.