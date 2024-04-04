  • 1950 - David Bronstein
  • 1953 - Vasily Smyslov
  • 1956 - Vasily Smyslov
  • 1959 - Mikhail Tal
  • 1962 - Tigran Petrosian
  • 1965 - Boris Spassky
  • 1968 - Boris Spassky
  • 1971 - Bobby Fischer
  • 1974 - Anatoly Karpov
  • 1977 - Victor Korchnoi
  • 1980 - Victor Korchnoi
  • 1983 - Garry Kasparov
  • 1987 - Anatoly Karpov
  • 1990 - Anatoly Karpov
  • 1993 - Nigel Short
  • 1995 - Viswanathan Anand
  • 1997 - 2005 - Split Era
  • 2007 - Top four qualified for eight-player World Championship final
  • 2009 - Veselin Topalov
  • 2011 - Boris Gelfand
  • 2013 - Magnus Carlsen
  • 2014 - Viswanathan Anand
  • 2016 - Sergey Karjakin
  • 2018 - Fabiano Caruana
  • 2020-21 - Ian Nepomniachtchi
  • 2022 - Ian Nepomniachtchi