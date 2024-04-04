The Candidates tournament came into existence in 1950 as a qualifying tournament for the World Chess Championship final.
Over the years, the tournament has produced some memorable contests, while boasting of several high-profile winners.
The latest edition of the Candidates will happen in Toronto, Canada from April 4.
Here is the list of all Candidates winners in open category
- 1950 - David Bronstein
- 1953 - Vasily Smyslov
- 1956 - Vasily Smyslov
- 1959 - Mikhail Tal
- 1962 - Tigran Petrosian
- 1965 - Boris Spassky
- 1968 - Boris Spassky
- 1971 - Bobby Fischer
- 1974 - Anatoly Karpov
- 1977 - Victor Korchnoi
- 1980 - Victor Korchnoi
- 1983 - Garry Kasparov
- 1987 - Anatoly Karpov
- 1990 - Anatoly Karpov
- 1993 - Nigel Short
- 1995 - Viswanathan Anand
- 1997 - 2005 - Split Era
- 2007 - Top four qualified for eight-player World Championship final
- 2009 - Veselin Topalov
- 2011 - Boris Gelfand
- 2013 - Magnus Carlsen
- 2014 - Viswanathan Anand
- 2016 - Sergey Karjakin
- 2018 - Fabiano Caruana
- 2020-21 - Ian Nepomniachtchi
- 2022 - Ian Nepomniachtchi
Latest on Sportstar
- FIDE Candidates: Full list of winners from 1950 to 2022 in open category
- Stimac to stay on, told by AIFF to focus on June World Cup qualifiers
- India in FIFA rankings: Igor Stimac’s side falls further in the standings after loss to Afghanistan
- DC vs KKR, IPL 2024: Angkrish Raghuvanshi credits mentor Abhishek Nayar after maiden-innings blitz
- F1: Vettel would be amazing option for Mercedes, says Hamilton
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE