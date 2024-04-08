IPL 2024 Points Table after CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings stays fourth despite win; Mumbai jumps to eighth after first win this season

Chennai Super Kings remained in fourth place despite a facile win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets while captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 67 to help CSK chase down the 137-run target.

On Sunday, Lucknow Super Giants moved to the third spot in the IPL 2024 points table after its win over Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians got its first win of the season and moved to eighth spot. Delhi Capitals is now bottom-placed with a -1.370 NRR.

Here is the updated points table after the LSG vs GT match:

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 4 4 0 8 +1.120 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 6 +1.528 3 Lucknow Super Giants 4 3 1 6 +0.775 4 Chennai Super Kings 5 3 2 6 +0.666 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 2 2 4 +0.409 6 Punjab Kings 4 2 2 4 -0.220 7 Gujarat Titans 5 2 3 4 -0.797 8 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 2 -0.704 9 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 1 4 2 -0.843 10 Delhi Capitals 5 1 4 2 -1.370

*Updated after CSK vs KKR match on April 8.