MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024 Points Table after CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings stays fourth despite win; Mumbai jumps to eighth after first win this season

IPL Points Table: Here is the full list of team rankings and standings in IPL 2024 after the CSK vs KKR match.

Published : Apr 08, 2024 23:07 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings player Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.
Chennai Super Kings player Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings player Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu

Chennai Super Kings remained in fourth place despite a facile win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets while captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 67 to help CSK chase down the 137-run target.

On Sunday, Lucknow Super Giants moved to the third spot in the IPL 2024 points table after its win over Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians got its first win of the season and moved to eighth spot. Delhi Capitals is now bottom-placed with a -1.370 NRR.

Here is the updated points table after the LSG vs GT match:

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 4 4 0 8 +1.120
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 6 +1.528
3 Lucknow Super Giants 4 3 1 6 +0.775
4 Chennai Super Kings 5 3 2 6 +0.666
5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 2 2 4 +0.409
6 Punjab Kings 4 2 2 4 -0.220
7 Gujarat Titans 5 2 3 4 -0.797
8 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 2 -0.704
9 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 1 4 2 -0.843
10 Delhi Capitals 5 1 4 2 -1.370

*Updated after CSK vs KKR match on April 8.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Chennai Super Kings /

Kolkata Knight Riders

Latest on Sportstar

  1. I-League: Sreenidi Deccan held to draw by 10-man Inter Kashi
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after CSK vs KKR: Kohli on top; Sai Sudharsan climbs up to second
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Points Table after CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings stays fourth despite win; Mumbai jumps to eighth after first win this season
    Team Sportstar
  4. CSK vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024:Gaikwad’s unbeaten 67 and Jadeja 3-fer takes CSK to seven wicket win
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa clashes with Jamshedpur FC after being knocked out of League Shield contention
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024 Points Table after CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings stays fourth despite win; Mumbai jumps to eighth after first win this season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mayank Yadav injury update: LSG working on workload management of pacer to ensure quick return in IPL 2024
    PTI
  3. IPL 2024: Ashutosh and Shashank have added new dynamic to game, says PBKS coach Haddin
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: Jadeja achieves milestone, takes 100 catches during Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match
    Team Sportstar
  5. PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024: Any bowling lineup facing Klaasen will be nervous, says Sunrisers bowling coach James Franklin
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. I-League: Sreenidi Deccan held to draw by 10-man Inter Kashi
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after CSK vs KKR: Kohli on top; Sai Sudharsan climbs up to second
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Points Table after CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings stays fourth despite win; Mumbai jumps to eighth after first win this season
    Team Sportstar
  4. CSK vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024:Gaikwad’s unbeaten 67 and Jadeja 3-fer takes CSK to seven wicket win
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa clashes with Jamshedpur FC after being knocked out of League Shield contention
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment