The fabulous year of 2023 for Indian chess ended with the heartwarming news of five Indians — R. Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi, D. Gukesh, R. Vaishali and K. Humpy — qualifying for the Candidates 2024, scheduled in Toronto from April 4 to 22, 2024.

The winners of these eight-player events (in open and women’s category), to be played for the first time at the same venue, will earn the right to challenge the reigning World champions for the title. Currently, Chinese Ding Liren and Ju Wenjun hold the World titles.

Since 1991, five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand remains the only Indian to play in the Candidates.

Here’s all you need to know about the Candidates 2024:

QUALIFICATION ROUTE

Candidates Qualificaion Route Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE, 2758) – qualified as the previous World Championship match runner-up. Praggnanandhaa R (India, 2747) – qualified as the 2023 World Cup runner-up. Fabiano Caruana (USA, 2804) – qualified as the third-place finisher at the 2023 World Cup. Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan, 2632) – qualified as the fourth-place finisher at the 2023 World Cup after the winner, Magnus Carlsen, declined his right to participate. Vidit Gujrathi (India, 2747) – qualified as the 2023 Grand Swiss winner. Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 2789) – qualified as the 2023 Grand Swiss runner-up. Alireza Firouzja (France, 2760) – qualified as the best by rating on January 1, 2024. Gukesh D (India, 2747) – qualified as the 2023 FIDE Circuit winner.

ALSO READ | Candidates 2024: A thrilling challenger hunt on the cards

Women’s Candidates Qualification Route Kateryna Lagno (FIDE, 2542) – qualified as the 2022−23 Women’s Grand Prix winner. Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE, 2553) – qualified as the 2022−23 Women’s Grand Prix runner-up. Nurgyul Salimova (Bulgaria, 2426) – qualified as the 2023 Women’s World Cup runner-up. Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine, 2520) – qualified as the third-place finisher at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Vaishali R (India, 2481) – qualified as the 2023 Women’s Grand Swiss winner. Tan Zhongyi (China, 2521) – qualified as the 2023 Women’s Grand Swiss runner-up. Humpy Koneru (India, 2546) – qualified as the best by rating on January 1, 2024. The rating spot became available as a replacement for the Women’s World Cup winner, since Goryachkina had already qualified through the WGP.

SCHEDULE

Thursday, April 4, 2024 - Round 1

Friday, April 5, 2024 - Round 2

Saturday, April 6, 2024 - Round 3

Sunday, April 7, 2024 - Round 4

Monday,, April 8, 2024 - Rest Day

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 - Round 5

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 - Round 6

Thursday, April 11, 2024 - Round 7

Friday, April 12, 2024 - Rest day

Saturday, April 13, 2024 - Round 8

Sunday, April 14, 2024 - Round 9

Monday, April 15, 2024 - Round 10

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 - Rest day

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 - Round 11

Thursday, April 18, 2024 - Round 12

Friday, April 19, 2024 - Rest day

Saturday, April 20, 2024 - Round 13

Sunday, April 21, 2024 - Round 14

Monday, April 22, 2024 - Tie break rounds (if needed)

— All matches start at 14.30 Toronto time, or midnight IST (the next day)

FORMAT

Both the Candidates and the Women’s Candidates are a double round-robin tournament with each player playing the rest of the field twice in a total of 14 rounds.

Players get 1 point for a win, ½ point for a draw and 0 points for a loss.

TIME CONTROL

The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.

PAIRING

ROUND ONE PAIRINGS: OPEN SECTION Fabiano Caruana vs. Hikaru Nakamura Nijat Abasov vs. Ian Nepomniachtchi Alireza Firouzja vs. Praggnanandhaa R Gukesh D vs. Vidit Gujrathi Women’s Candidates Tournament: Aleksandra Goryachkina vs. Kateryna Lagno Anna Muzychuk vs. Nurgyul Salimova Lei Tingjie vs. Tan Zhongyi Vaishali R vs. Humpy Koneru

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch the live stream of the Candidates 2024 chess?

The live streaming of the Candidates 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Candidates 2024 chess?

There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Candidates 2024 in India.

ALSO READ | Candidates 2024: Indian quintet on a historic quest

INDIANS IN ACTION — SCHEDULE

Round 1: April 4 (14:30 Local time; 12:00 AM IST) Alireza Firouzja (FRA) vs R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) D. Gukesh (IND) (IND) vs Vidit Gujrathi (IND) Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) vs Humpy Koneru (IND) Round 2: April 5 (14:30 Local time; 12:00 AM IST) Hikaru Nakamura (USA) vs Vidit Gujrathi (IND) R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) vs D Gukesh (IND) Kateryna Lagno (RUS) vs Humpy Koneru (IND) Tan Zhongyi (CHN) vs Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) Round 3: April 6 (14:30 Local time; 12:00 AM IST) D. Gukesh (IND) vs Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) Vidit Gujrathi (IND) vs R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) vs Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) Humpy Koneru (IND) vs Tan Zhongyi (CHN) Round 4: April 7 (14:30 Local time; 12:00 AM IST) Hikaru Nakamura (USA) vs R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) vs Vidit Gujrathi (IND) Fabiano Caruana (USA) vs D. Gukesh (IND) Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) vs Humpy Koneru (IND) Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) vs Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) Round 5: April 9 (14:30 Local time; 12:00 AM IST) D. Gukesh (IND) vs Nijat Abasov (AZE) Vidit Gujrathi (IND) vs Fabiano Caruana (USA) R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) vs Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) vs Anna Muzychuk (UKR) Humpy Koneru (IND) vs Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) Round 6: April 10 (14:30 Local time; 12:00 AM IST) D. Gukesh (IND) vs Hikaru Nakamura (USA) Vidit Gujrathi (IND) vs Alireza Firouzja (FRA) R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) vs Nijat Abasov (AZE) Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) vs Kateryna Lagno (RUS) Humpy Koneru (IND) vs Lei Tingjie (CHN) Round 7: April 11 (14:30 Local time; 12:00 AM IST) Fabiano Caruana (USA) vs R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) Nijat Abasov (AZE) vs Vidit Gujrathi (IND) Alireza Firouzja (FRA) vs D. Gukesh (IND) Anna Muzychuk (UKR) vs Humpy Koneru (IND) Lei Tingjie (CHN) vs Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) Round 8: April 13 (14:30 Local time; 12:00 AM IST) R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) vs Alireza Firouzja (FRA) Vidit Gujrathi (IND) vs D. Gukesh (IND) Humpy Koneru (IND) vs Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) Round 9: April 14 (14:30 Local time; 12:00 AM IST) Vidit Gujrathi (IND) vs Hikaru Nakamura (USA) D. Gukesh (IND) vs R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) Humpy Koneru (IND) vs Kateryna Lagno (RUS) Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) vs Tan Zhongyi (CHN) Round 10: April 15 (14:30 Local time; 12:00 AM IST) Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) vs D. Gukesh (IND) R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) vs Vidit Gujrathi (IND) Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) vs Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) Tan Zhongyi (CHN) vs Humpy Koneru (IND) Round 11: April 17 (14:30 Local time; 12:00 AM IST) R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) vs Hikaru Nakamura (USA) Vidit Gujrathi (IND) vs Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) D. Gukesh (IND) vs Fabiano Caruana (USA) Humpy Koneru (IND) vs Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) vs Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) Round 12: April 18 (14:30 Local time; 12:00 AM IST) Nijat Abasov (AZE) vs D. Gukesh (IND) Fabiano Caruana (USA) vs Vidit Gujrathi (IND) Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) vs R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) Anna Muzychuk (UKR) vs Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) vs Humpy Koneru (IND) Round 13: April 20 (14:30 Local time; 12:00 AM IST) R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) vs Fabiano Caruana (USA) Vidit Gujrathi (IND) vs Nijat Abasov (AZE) D. Gukesh (IND) vs Alireza Firouzja (FRA) Humpy Koneru (IND) vs Anna Muzychuk (UKR) Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) vs Lei Tingjie (CHN) Round 14: April 21 (14:30 Local time; 12:00 AM IST) Hikaru Nakamura (USA) vs D. Gukesh (IND) Alireza Firouzja (FRA) vs Vidit Gujrathi (IND) Nijat Abasov (AZE) vs R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) Kateryna Lagno (RUS) vs Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) Lei Tingjie (CHN) vs Humpy Koneru (IND)