Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Odisha starts off strong against Delhi courtesy of Subhranshu Senapati century on day one

Subhranshu Senapati cracked his eighth Ranji Trophy century and second of the season to put Odisha in command against Delhi on the opening day of its Ranji Trophy league match at the Jamia Milia ground here on Thursday.

Senapati, who scored his career-best 277 against Madhya Pradesh last month, was unbeaten at 109 with Odisha at 314 for four at stumps.

Electing to bat in perfect batting conditions on a placid pitch, Odisha gradually punished Delhi’s limited bowling resources.

After openers Shantanu Mishra (76, 10x4) and Swastik Samal(38, 5x4, 1x6) laid a foundation of 58 runs, Senapati was associated in three half-century stands that kept Delhi at bay.

For the third wicket, Senapati and Mishra raised 80 runs off 129 deliveries. After Mishra’s departure, Senapati and Govinda Poddar (27, 3x4) batted with ease to add 68 runs off 109 balls, for the fourth wicket.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Chandigarh batters pose stiff challenge to Karnataka on Day 1

Senapati, who has so far hit 13 boundaries during his ongoing 184-ball innings, was joined by a vastly-experienced Biplab Samantray (40 batting, 5x4) and consolidated Odisha’s innings. The duo has added 81 runs off 163 deliveries and left the bowlers exasperated.

Delhi skipper Himmat Singh tried seven bowling options, including himself, but Odisha batters stayed in control. Only medium pacer Pranshu Vijayran and left-arm spinner Sumit Mathur succeeded in getting two wickets each.