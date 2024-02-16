MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Odisha starts off strong against Delhi courtesy of Subhranshu Senapati century on day one

Senapati, who scored his career-best 277 against Madhya Pradesh last month, was unbeaten at 109 with Odisha at 314 for four at stumps.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 19:42 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Rakesh Rao
File Photo: Odissa’s Subhranshu Senapati in the Ranji Trophy in 2016
File Photo: Odissa's Subhranshu Senapati in the Ranji Trophy in 2016 | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Odissa’s Subhranshu Senapati in the Ranji Trophy in 2016 | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR/ The Hindu

Subhranshu Senapati cracked his eighth Ranji Trophy century and second of the season to put Odisha in command against Delhi on the opening day of its Ranji Trophy league match at the Jamia Milia ground here on Thursday.

Senapati, who scored his career-best 277 against Madhya Pradesh last month, was unbeaten at 109 with Odisha at 314 for four at stumps.

Electing to bat in perfect batting conditions on a placid pitch, Odisha gradually punished Delhi’s limited bowling resources.

After openers Shantanu Mishra (76, 10x4) and Swastik Samal(38, 5x4, 1x6) laid a foundation of 58 runs, Senapati was associated in three half-century stands that kept Delhi at bay.

For the third wicket, Senapati and Mishra raised 80 runs off 129 deliveries. After Mishra’s departure, Senapati and Govinda Poddar (27, 3x4) batted with ease to add 68 runs off 109 balls, for the fourth wicket.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Chandigarh batters pose stiff challenge to Karnataka on Day 1

Senapati, who has so far hit 13 boundaries during his ongoing 184-ball innings, was joined by a vastly-experienced Biplab Samantray (40 batting, 5x4) and consolidated Odisha’s innings. The duo has added 81 runs off 163 deliveries and left the bowlers exasperated.

Delhi skipper Himmat Singh tried seven bowling options, including himself, but Odisha batters stayed in control. Only medium pacer Pranshu Vijayran and left-arm spinner Sumit Mathur succeeded in getting two wickets each.

The scores:
Odisha_1st innings: Swastik Samal c Rawat b Vijayran 38, Shantanu Mishra c Himmat b Vijayran 76, Sandeep Patnaik c Rawat b Mathur 12, Subhranshu Senapati (batting) 109, Govinda Poddar b Mathur 27, Biplab Samantaray (batting) 40, Extras (b-11, nb-1) 12, Total (for four wickets in 88 overs) 314.
Fall of wickets: 1-58, 2-85, 3-165, 4-233.
Delhi bowling: Vijayran 20-3-64-2, Chauhan 15-1-55-0, Mathur 29-4-67-2, Choudhary 13-0-73-0, Badoni 3-0-11-0, Himmat 7-0-23-0, Jonty Sidhu 1-0-10-0.
Toss: Odisha

