MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australia’s Annabel Sutherland smashes fastest double century in women’s Test history against South Africa

Sutherland eventually got dismissed for 210 off 256, helping Australia post a massive 575 for 9 declared in its first innings at the WACA, the highest total in women’s Test cricket.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 17:54 IST , Perth - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File Photo: Australia’s Annabel Sutherland in Ashes
File Photo: Australia’s Annabel Sutherland in Ashes | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Australia’s Annabel Sutherland in Ashes | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Australia’s Annabel Sutherland on Friday smashed the fastest double hundred in women’s Test history, achieving the feat in 248 balls on the second day of the one-off match against South Africa here.

The earlier fastest double century was scored by Karen Rolton off 306 balls made in 2001 against England in Leeds.

The 22-year-old Sutherland eventually got dismissed for 210 off 256 balls but not before helping Australia post a massive 575 for 9 declared in its first innings at the WACA, the highest total in women’s Test cricket.

South Africa, which was shot out for 76 in its first innings, were 67 for 3 in the second essay at stumps on the second day, still trailing by 432 runs. Sutherland was three runs shy of Ellyse Perry’s Australian highest individual record of 213 not out made in 2017.

Coming on to bat at No. 6, Sutherland scored only 7 runs off her first 35 balls but later toyed with the South African bowlers as she struck 27 fours and two sixes in her imperious knock.

Only three women have hit higher Test scores -- Pakistan’s Kiran Baluch (242) in 2004, India’s Mithali Raj (214) in 2002 and Perry.

ALSO READ | WPL 2024: We’d like to have role clarity for the players, says Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur

Sutherland also became the youngest Australian woman, and second youngest overall, to hit a double century and just the ninth woman ever to reach the milestone.

Sutherland consumed 149 balls to reach to her hundred, just one short of her own record for fastest Test ton by a woman.

Before this match, Sutherland has scored 213 runs from four Tests after making her debut in 2021.

Fastest Double centuries in women’s Test cricket

Player Runs Balls Opponent Year
Annabel Sutherland 210 256 South Africa 2024
Karen Rolton 209* 313 England 2001
Michelle Goszko 204 345 England 2001
Ellyse Perry 213 374 England 2017
Mithali Raj 214 407 England 2002

Related stories

Related Topics

Australia Women /

South Africa women /

Annabel Sutherland /

Alyssa Healy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia’s Annabel Sutherland smashes fastest double century in women’s Test history against South Africa
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Chandigarh batters pose stiff challenge to Karnataka on Day 1
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Ashwin, a constant bugbear to rival batters, scales Mount 500
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Gangta century puts Himachal in control against Pondicherry
    Sahil Mathur
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Meghalaya captain Lyngdoh fancies chances over unbeaten home team Hyderabad
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Australia’s Annabel Sutherland smashes fastest double century in women’s Test history against South Africa
    PTI
  2. Ashwin, a constant bugbear to rival batters, scales Mount 500
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Meghalaya captain Lyngdoh fancies chances over unbeaten home team Hyderabad
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2: Duckett’s fiery hundred deflates India
    Ayan Acharya
  5. IND vs ENG: Ben Duckett scores third-fastest Test hundred by a visiting batter in India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia’s Annabel Sutherland smashes fastest double century in women’s Test history against South Africa
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Chandigarh batters pose stiff challenge to Karnataka on Day 1
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Ashwin, a constant bugbear to rival batters, scales Mount 500
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Gangta century puts Himachal in control against Pondicherry
    Sahil Mathur
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Meghalaya captain Lyngdoh fancies chances over unbeaten home team Hyderabad
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment