Mumbai veteran Dhawal Kulkarni to retire at the end of Ranji Trophy 2023-24

Kulkarni, who has played 12 ODIs and a couple of T20Is for India between 2014 and 2016, was part of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy-winning team in 2008-09, 2009-10, 2012-13 and 2015-16 seasons.

Published : Feb 17, 2024 17:31 IST , Mumbai - 3 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
File Photo: In the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy, Kulkarni featured in three games and claimed seven wickets.
File Photo: In the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy, Kulkarni featured in three games and claimed seven wickets. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre / The Hindu
File Photo: In the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy, Kulkarni featured in three games and claimed seven wickets. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre / The Hindu

Dhawal Kulkarni, one of Mumbai-cricket’s stalwarts, will hang up his boots at the end of the Ranji Trophy season. A couple of days back, reports claimed that the seasoned fast bowler would announce his retirement after Mumbai’s last group league fixture against Assam.

However, he did not feature in the game Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Kulkarni said, “The MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association), the selectors and the coaches requested me to stay back with Mumbai till the end of the season. Once the knockout phase is over, I will retire…”

The 35-year-old, who has played 12 ODIs and a couple of T20Is for India between 2014 and 2016, was part of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy-winning team in 2008-09, 2009-10, 2012-13 and 2015-16 seasons.

In the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy, Kulkarni featured in three games and claimed seven wickets. As Mumbai gears up for the knockout stage, the selectors and team management believe that his experience will come in handy.

Dhawal Kulkarni (right) celebrates with teammates Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli after taking a wicket against New Zealand in a One Day International at the JSCA stadium in Ranchi.
Dhawal Kulkarni (right) celebrates with teammates Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli after taking a wicket against New Zealand in a One Day International at the JSCA stadium in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu
Dhawal Kulkarni (right) celebrates with teammates Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli after taking a wicket against New Zealand in a One Day International at the JSCA stadium in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

“My experience as a senior player might help the team during the knockouts, which is the most important phase of the tournament. As and when I will be required to play, I will play and will retire after the last game,” Kulkarni, who has claimed 281 wickets in first-class cricket, said.

“Being someone who has been a part of the previous championship-winning team, I wanted to be here. I thought of accepting the request of the MCA, the coaches and the selectors…”

Kulkarni bagged 19 wickets in ODIs and three wickets in T20Is for India. In his long career, spanning 17 years, Kulkarni was part of Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Throughout Mumbai’s campaign this season, Kulkarni has spent time helping its fast bowlers. “Whatever I feel, I go and tell them and they accept it,” Kulkarni said. “I am fortunate that Omkar (Salvi) is the coach, Ajinkya (Rahane) is the captain and they listen. That also helps me and gives me the confidence to express myself…”

Despite featuring in 95 first-class games and being part of the ODIs and T20Is, Kulkarni couldn’t make it to the Test squad.

“That’s one thing I could not get. I have always dreamed of it. Though I was there, unfortunately, I did not get a go at it. That was not in my hands. I gave my best in these 17 years,” he said, “Even now, I will try to contribute to Mumbai cricket and India in whatever way possible…”

Having known Kulkarni since the U-16 days, Mumbai captain Rahane heaped praises on the former.

“We have been room partners since U-19 days. His contribution to Mumbai cricket has been fantastic and he has been a role model for the fast bowlers. There are so many things to learn from Dhawal,” Rahane said.

