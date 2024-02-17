Ranji Trophy 2023-24: “Want to focus on my work ethic,” says TN’s Vijay Shankar after century

Vijay Shankar celebrated his 50th Ranji Trophy match in style by slamming his ninth First-Class century and posting his highest score in the format.

“Personally, it is an important knock for me because it is my 50th game for TN. I have been getting 50s in the last few games, so getting a 100 in a must-win game for us is special,” said the Tamil Nadu all-rounder after the second day’s play.

Last year, the 33-year-old had a good domestic season with three tons and followed it up with a good IPL but couldn’t find a place in the South Zone Duleep or Deodhar Trophy squad and also had to forgo a county stint because of his first-division commitments.

Speaking candidly about his state of mind before the season, he said, “Mentally, it was tough for me because when you don’t play the next level after a good season, you have to start from scratch. It was hurting and very disappointing.”

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy: Biswa’s fine knock, two quick wickets leave Hyderabad struggling in Plate final

“But I just now want to focus on my work ethic. Selection, if it has to happen, it will.”

The all-rounder also felt it was one of his best knocks for the way he approached it. “It was very different from how I usually play. I used to take chances with mid-on & mid-off up, but in this game, it was about ones or twos. I wanted to take the team to a good score without risks.”

“There is still a lot of work to do, but if we can win this game and go to the knockouts, it will give us great happiness and help us push ourselves,” he added.