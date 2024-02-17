MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: “Want to focus on my work ethic,” says TN’s Vijay Shankar after century

Last year, the 33-year-old had a good domestic season with three tons and followed it up with a good IPL but couldn’t find a place in the South Zone Duleep or Deodhar Trophy squad.

Published : Feb 17, 2024 21:16 IST , Salem

S. Dipak Ragav
 Vijay Shankar, in action, against Punjab on the second day of the Ranji Trophy match held at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, February 17, 2024.
 Vijay Shankar, in action, against Punjab on the second day of the Ranji Trophy match held at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, February 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E / THE HINDU
Vijay Shankar celebrated his 50th Ranji Trophy match in style by slamming his ninth First-Class century and posting his highest score in the format.

“Personally, it is an important knock for me because it is my 50th game for TN. I have been getting 50s in the last few games, so getting a 100 in a must-win game for us is special,” said the Tamil Nadu all-rounder after the second day’s play.

Last year, the 33-year-old had a good domestic season with three tons and followed it up with a good IPL but couldn’t find a place in the South Zone Duleep or Deodhar Trophy squad and also had to forgo a county stint because of his first-division commitments.

Speaking candidly about his state of mind before the season, he said, “Mentally, it was tough for me because when you don’t play the next level after a good season, you have to start from scratch. It was hurting and very disappointing.”

“But I just now want to focus on my work ethic. Selection, if it has to happen, it will.”

The all-rounder also felt it was one of his best knocks for the way he approached it. “It was very different from how I usually play. I used to take chances with mid-on & mid-off up, but in this game, it was about ones or twos. I wanted to take the team to a good score without risks.”

“There is still a lot of work to do, but if we can win this game and go to the knockouts, it will give us great happiness and help us push ourselves,” he added.

