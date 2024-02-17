Ranji Trophy: Easwaran double hundred puts Bihar on back foot

Bengal rode on Abhimanyu Easwaran’s fine unbeaten double hundred to have a firm grip over its Ranji Trophy Group-B match against Bihar at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Resuming from 111 for two, Bengal declared its first innings at 411 for five after securing a huge 316-run lead.

Bihar was 39 for one at the draw of stumps on the second day.

Abhimanyu (200 n.o., 291b, 23x4) carried on from where he had left off on the first day. Starting from 48, the seasoned opener gathered runs all around the park and scored his 23 rd century.

Batting as per the situation, Abhimanyu formed several substantial partnerships with his fellow batting partners -- 90 runs with Anustup Majumdar (39, 89b, 6x4), 80 with captain Manoj Tiwary (30, 70b, 4x4), 94 with Abishek Porel (56, 54b, 9x4, 1x6) and 55 with Shahbaz Ahmed (29 n.o., 29b, 5x4) – as Bengal gathered runs at a good rate to reach a formidable position.

Tiwary, who was given a guard of honour by the opposition players and the umpires while coming out to bat for the final time, departed to a debatable lbw decision and returned to another round of guard of honour from his team-mates.

After Abhimanyu, who was dropped on 152 and was caught off a no-ball on 185, got his double hundred, Bengal declared its innings. The accomplished batter completed 7000 First Class runs during his knock.

Of the hapless Bihar bowlers, Ashutosh Aman, who claimed the wickets of Anustup and Tiwary, was the most successful one.

Bihar lost Piyush Kumar Singh to Mukesh Kumar in the second ball of its second essay, but Mangal Mahrour and Rishav Raj prevented any further damage.