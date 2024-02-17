MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy: Easwaran double hundred puts Bihar on back foot

Resuming from 111 for two, Bengal declared its first innings at 411 for five after securing a huge 316-run lead.

Published : Feb 17, 2024 21:33 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran celebrates his double century.
Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran celebrates his double century. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra
infoIcon

Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran celebrates his double century. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra

Bengal rode on Abhimanyu Easwaran’s fine unbeaten double hundred to have a firm grip over its Ranji Trophy Group-B match against Bihar at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Resuming from 111 for two, Bengal declared its first innings at 411 for five after securing a huge 316-run lead.

Bihar was 39 for one at the draw of stumps on the second day.

Abhimanyu (200 n.o., 291b, 23x4) carried on from where he had left off on the first day. Starting from 48, the seasoned opener gathered runs all around the park and scored his 23 rd century.

Batting as per the situation, Abhimanyu formed several substantial partnerships with his fellow batting partners -- 90 runs with Anustup Majumdar (39, 89b, 6x4), 80 with captain Manoj Tiwary (30, 70b, 4x4), 94 with Abishek Porel (56, 54b, 9x4, 1x6) and 55 with Shahbaz Ahmed (29 n.o., 29b, 5x4) – as Bengal gathered runs at a good rate to reach a formidable position.

READ: Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Delhi gains lost ground against Odisha on Day 2

Tiwary, who was given a guard of honour by the opposition players and the umpires while coming out to bat for the final time, departed to a debatable lbw decision and returned to another round of guard of honour from his team-mates.

After Abhimanyu, who was dropped on 152 and was caught off a no-ball on 185, got his double hundred, Bengal declared its innings. The accomplished batter completed 7000 First Class runs during his knock.

Of the hapless Bihar bowlers, Ashutosh Aman, who claimed the wickets of Anustup and Tiwary, was the most successful one.

Bihar lost Piyush Kumar Singh to Mukesh Kumar in the second ball of its second essay, but Mangal Mahrour and Rishav Raj prevented any further damage.

The scores
Bihar -- 1st innings: 95
Bengal -- 1st innings: Shakir Habib Gandhi b Veer Pratap 19, Abhimanyu Easwaran (not out) 200, Karan Lal c Bipin b Ravi Shankar 28, Anustup Majumdar lbw b Ashutosh 39, Manoj Tiwary lbw b Ashutosh 30, Abishek Porel (run out) 56, Shahbaz Ahmed (not out) 29, Extras (lb-4, nb-4, w-2) 10, Total (for five wickets decl. in 104.1 overs) 411
Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-92, 3-182, 4-262, 5-356
Bihar bowling: Veer Pratap 21.1-4-74-1, Y.P. Yadav 8-1-40-0, Raghuvendra 12-1-68-0, Gani 20-3-52-0, Ravi Shankar 17-1-66-1, Ashutosh 17-0-64-2, 9-1-43-0.
Bihar -- 2nd innings: Piyush Kumar Singh lbw b Mukesh 0, Mangal Mahrour (batting) 19, Rishav Raj (batting) 12, Extras (lb-1) 1, Total (for one wicket in 14 overs) 32
Fall of wicket: 1-0
Bengal bowling: Mukesh 4-2-4-1, Jaiswal 5-1-15-0, Shahbaz 2-0-10-0, Tiwary 2-1-2-0, Kaif 1-1-0-0

Related Topics

Bengal /

BIHAR /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants: UP 12-11 GG, Yoddhas takes back the lead; Vishal Tate fires Haryana to 46-40 victory over U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy: Easwaran double hundred puts Bihar on back foot
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Fateh LIVE Score: Predicted lineups, streaming info - Saudi Pro League updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC Highlights, HFC 0-1 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Cleiton Silva goal enough to earn three points for East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Al Nassr vs Al Fateh LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy: Easwaran double hundred puts Bihar on back foot
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: “Want to focus on my work ethic,” says TN’s Vijay Shankar after century
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Delhi gains lost ground against Odisha on Day 2
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Spinners help Tamil Nadu wrestle back control against Punjab
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Ranji Trophy: Biswa’s fine knock, two quick wickets leave Hyderabad struggling in Plate final
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants: UP 12-11 GG, Yoddhas takes back the lead; Vishal Tate fires Haryana to 46-40 victory over U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy: Easwaran double hundred puts Bihar on back foot
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Fateh LIVE Score: Predicted lineups, streaming info - Saudi Pro League updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC Highlights, HFC 0-1 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Cleiton Silva goal enough to earn three points for East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Al Nassr vs Al Fateh LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment