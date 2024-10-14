MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India’s chess boom speaks of the sport’s growing popularity

As the sport gains in popularity and more academies are established, chess is poised to be India’s sport soon.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 13:57 IST - 3 MINS READ

Suresh Menon
Suresh Menon
Deserving candidate: The time has come to bestow the nation’s highest honour, the Bharat Ratna, on Viswanathan Anand.
Deserving candidate: The time has come to bestow the nation’s highest honour, the Bharat Ratna, on Viswanathan Anand. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

Deserving candidate: The time has come to bestow the nation’s highest honour, the Bharat Ratna, on Viswanathan Anand. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

In the 1930s, the United States was a quadruple Olympiad gold winner and the leading chess nation in the world. Then in September 1945, it played the Soviet Union in a ‘radio’ match. USA played at the Henry Hudson Hotel in New York and the USSR at the Central Club of Art Masters in Moscow.

The Russians gained a thumping win, 15.5 to 4.5, and for nearly five decades after that dominated the sport (with a brief period when American Bobby Fischer became world champion).

ALSO READ
After Chess Olympiad 2024 success, Gukesh to take his time for Ding Liren clash; Praggnanandhaa relieved with gold

India’s crushing win in the Olympiad recently might presage something similar. In D. Gukesh, 18, it has a potential world champion. He takes on China’s Ding Liren for the title in November. Gukesh is now No. 4 in the world rankings, while Arjun Erigaisi is No. 5. Both are poised to pass the 2800 rating landmark soon. Erigaisi is 10.3 short, Gukesh six.

Among women, Koneru Humpy is ranked sixth in the world and Divya Deshmukh No. 11.

It all began with Viswanathan Anand, who became India’s first GM in 1988. Since then, we have added another 84. Anand was world champion five times and led the Indian revolution in the sport. After India’s success at the Olympiad, former champion Garry Kasparov messaged: “Vishy’s children are all grown up, and chess is coming home.” It was an acknowledgement of Anand’s pioneering role and the fact that the sport, now looking for an entry into the Olympics, was invented in India.

ALSO READ
Viswanathan Anand: India’s Chess Olympiad triumph a high watermark

This is a good time to repeat something I have been saying for years: The time has come to bestow the nation’s highest honour, the Bharat Ratna, on Anand. Sachin Tendulkar is the only sportsman to have been honoured thus; his induction into the elite implied that among the statesmen and artists and scientists, sportspeople too had a place.

Anand is a great sportsman, still ranked No. 11 in the world at the age of 55, and a wonderful example of everything we admire in a sportsman: talent, intelligence, courage, consistency, magnanimity, compassion, and the passion to give something back. “Vishy’s children” will endorse that.

That both the men and the women won gold at the Olympiad (from among 193 countries) is probably one of Indian sport’s top half-a-dozen achievements of all time and certainly the greatest this year. But India beating lowly Bangladesh in cricket will garner more media attention and headspace in the country. This is one of the anomalies of Indian sport. Other sports have learnt to live with cricket!

ALSO READ
Sportstar Podcast: A deep dive into India’s historic gold rush at Chess Olympiad in Budapest

For long, chess had been, like badminton, tennis and other individual sports, a ‘family’ sport in India, with the thrust and encouragement coming from the parents of talented sportspersons.

Thus, the Krishnans, Amritrajs, and Padukones. The brother-sister team of Pragnanandha and Vaishali, who were in the Indian teams at the Olympiad, is a throwback to those days.

But as the sport gains in popularity and more academies are established (again, like badminton and tennis), chess is poised to be India’s sport soon. It is coming home.

More stories from this issue

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India’s chess boom speaks of the sport’s growing popularity
    Suresh Menon
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: It may have been different if we could have taken a couple of chances, says India coach Muzumdar
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 1 Day 4 Updates: Bhargav shines as Baroda beats Mumbai; TN posts huge win vs Saurashtra; Easwaran smashes 100
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tamil Nadu beats Saurashtra by an innings and 70 runs
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jonty Sidhu’s déjà vu revives Delhi, again
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Last Word

  1. India’s chess boom speaks of the sport’s growing popularity
    Suresh Menon
  2. Are professional athletes paid too much?
    Suresh Menon
  3. Patriotism vs fairplay in sports: Where do we draw the line?
    Suresh Menon
  4. Boxing’s gender row at Paris Olympics: No foolproof system
    Suresh Menon
  5. Ravichandran Ashwin’s I Have the Streets: A kutti cricket story paints the big picture
    Suresh Menon
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India’s chess boom speaks of the sport’s growing popularity
    Suresh Menon
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: It may have been different if we could have taken a couple of chances, says India coach Muzumdar
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 1 Day 4 Updates: Bhargav shines as Baroda beats Mumbai; TN posts huge win vs Saurashtra; Easwaran smashes 100
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tamil Nadu beats Saurashtra by an innings and 70 runs
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jonty Sidhu’s déjà vu revives Delhi, again
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment