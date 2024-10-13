Mandeep Singh, who was part of the Paris Olympics bronze medal-winning Indian squad, will play for Team Gonasika in the Hockey India League 2024-25.
He was picked by the Vishakapatnam-based team for 25 lakhs during the players’ auction in Delhi on Sunday.
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Manpreet goes to Team Gonasika for 42 lakhs, Gurjant sold to Soorma Hockey club
- Hockey India League 2024 Auction: Mandeep Singh goes to Team Gonasika for 25 lakhs
- Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 1 Day 3 Updates: Saurashtra 35/5 vs Tamil Nadu; Baroda leads Mumbai by 226 runs at Tea
- Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction: Manpreet Singh goes to Team Gonasika for Rs 42 lakh
- England vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SCO wins the toss, elects to bat first
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE