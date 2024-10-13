MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hockey India League 2024 Auction: Mandeep Singh goes to Team Gonasika for 25 lakhs

Mandeep Singh, who was part of the Paris Olympics bronze medal-winning Indian squad, will play for Team Gonasika in the Hockey India League 2024-25.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 14:59 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Mandeep Singh celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal during the men’s Group B hockey match between India and New Zealand at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics.
India’s Mandeep Singh celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal during the men’s Group B hockey match between India and New Zealand at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Mandeep Singh celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal during the men’s Group B hockey match between India and New Zealand at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction: Manpreet Singh goes to Team Gonasika for Rs 42 lakh
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India League 2024 Auction: Mandeep Singh goes to Team Gonasika for 25 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Soorma Hockey Club (Punjab), Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction: Gurjant Singh becomes first player to go under the hammer
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Manpreet goes to Team Gonasika for 42 lakhs, Gurjant sold to Soorma Hockey club
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Manpreet goes to Team Gonasika for 42 lakhs, Gurjant sold to Soorma Hockey club
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India League 2024 Auction: Mandeep Singh goes to Team Gonasika for 25 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 1 Day 3 Updates: Saurashtra 35/5 vs Tamil Nadu; Baroda leads Mumbai by 226 runs at Tea
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction: Manpreet Singh goes to Team Gonasika for Rs 42 lakh
    Team Sportstar
  5. England vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SCO wins the toss, elects to bat first
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment