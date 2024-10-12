Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Najiha Alvi to replace Diana Baig in Pakistan squad

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 approved Najiha Alvi as a replacement for Diana Baig in the Pakistan squad on Saturday.

Najiha, who has played 12 ODIs and eight T20Is, was named as a replacement after Diana was ruled out due to an injury sustained to her right calf during the match against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on October 3.

The 21-year-old batter will be part of the squad ahead of the final group clash against New Zealand on Monday.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

Meanwhile, skipper Fatima Sana, who missed the previous game following her father’s passing, will return to lead the team for the final fixture of the group stage.

Pakistan is still in contention for the semifinals but will need to beat New Zealand by a significant margin to stand a chance.

Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Najiha Alvi.