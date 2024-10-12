MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Najiha Alvi to replace Diana Baig in Pakistan squad

Najiha, who has played 12 ODIs and eight T20Is, was named as a replacement after Diana was ruled out due to an injury sustained to her right calf during the match against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on October 3.

Published : Oct 12, 2024 22:53 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Najiha (in pic), who has played 12 ODIs and eight T20Is, was named as a replacement after Diana was ruled out due to an injury.
Najiha (in pic), who has played 12 ODIs and eight T20Is, was named as a replacement after Diana was ruled out due to an injury. | Photo Credit: Instagram | Najiha Alvi
infoIcon

Najiha (in pic), who has played 12 ODIs and eight T20Is, was named as a replacement after Diana was ruled out due to an injury. | Photo Credit: Instagram | Najiha Alvi

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 approved Najiha Alvi as a replacement for Diana Baig in the Pakistan squad on Saturday.

Najiha, who has played 12 ODIs and eight T20Is, was named as a replacement after Diana was ruled out due to an injury sustained to her right calf during the match against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on October 3.

The 21-year-old batter will be part of the squad ahead of the final group clash against New Zealand on Monday.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

Meanwhile, skipper Fatima Sana, who missed the previous game following her father’s passing, will return to lead the team for the final fixture of the group stage.

Pakistan is still in contention for the semifinals but will need to beat New Zealand by a significant margin to stand a chance.

Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Najiha Alvi.

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: Records tumble as Sanju Samson’s maiden century helps India crush Bangladesh
    Ashwin Achal
  2. LIVE Portugal vs Poland score, Nations League: POR v POL; Ronaldo to start?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Najiha Alvi to replace Diana Baig in Pakistan squad
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN 3rd T20I Highlights: India beats Bangladesh by 133 runs, completes series sweep
    Team Sportstar
  5. Global Chess League 2024: Triveni Continental Kings defeats PBG Alaskan Knights to retain title
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Najiha Alvi to replace Diana Baig in Pakistan squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Focus is to play our best cricket against Australia, says India skipper Harmanpreet
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India aims for group stage dominance against injury-hit Australia
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Plimmer hits half-century as New Zealand beats Sri Lanka by eight wickets
    PTI
  5. BAN-W vs SA-W HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s T20 World Cup: South Africa beats Bangladesh by 7 wickets, moves closer to semifinals spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: Records tumble as Sanju Samson’s maiden century helps India crush Bangladesh
    Ashwin Achal
  2. LIVE Portugal vs Poland score, Nations League: POR v POL; Ronaldo to start?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Najiha Alvi to replace Diana Baig in Pakistan squad
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN 3rd T20I Highlights: India beats Bangladesh by 133 runs, completes series sweep
    Team Sportstar
  5. Global Chess League 2024: Triveni Continental Kings defeats PBG Alaskan Knights to retain title
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment