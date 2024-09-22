MagazineBuy Print

Emilia-Romagna: Bastianini wins Emilia-Romagna MotoGP, Martin extends championship lead

Defending champion Bagnaia’s fall allowed Martin to move 24 points into the lead despite being overtaken by eventual winner Ducati’s Bastianini on the final lap.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 17:56 IST , Misano Adriatico - 2 MINS READ

AFP
infoIcon

(From L) Second-placed Prima Pramac Racing’s Spanish rider Jorge Martin, winner Ducati Lenovo Team’s Italian rider Enea Bastianini and third-placed Gresini Racing MotoGP’s Spanish rider Marc Marquez celebrate on the podium after the MotoGP Pramac Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at the Misano World Circuit Marco | Photo Credit: AFP

Enea Bastianini won the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP on Sunday as Jorge Martin extended his lead in the championship standings thanks to key title rival Francesco Bagnaia crashing out.

Defending champion Bagnaia’s fall with seven laps remaining allowed Martin to move 24 points into the lead despite being overtaken by eventual winner Bastianini on the final lap.

Bastianini’s second GP win of the season allowed the Ducati rider to move to within 59 points of Martin with six GP weekends left.

Marc Marquez took advantage of Bagnaia’s mishap by completing the podium, but he still loses ground in his bid to claim a seventh MotoGP title.

ALSO READ: Singapore GP - Verstappen stages protest over ‘ridiculous’ swearing punishment

Gresini rider Marquez, who will ride alongside Bagnaia with Ducati’s factory team next season, trails his fellow Spaniard Martin by 60 points and slipped behind Bastianini in the standings.

Starting second on the grid, Martin was fastest off the line but was quickly overtaken by Bagnaia on the first set of corners before the Variante del Parco turn.

But Martin was on Bagnaia’s tail from that moment and took charge of the race in the fourth lap with a brilliant overtake, after which he expertly held off first Bagnaia and then Bastianini.

Meanwhile Bagnaia, was clearly struggling in the early part of the race, suddenly picked up pace and posted the two fastest laps one after the other.

But he slid off the track with seven laps remaining, leaving Martin to continue uninterrupted his thrilling battle with Bastianini, who drew roars from the crowd when he took the lead with seconds remaining in the race.

