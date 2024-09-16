MagazineBuy Print

KSCA Invitational: Arjun Tendulkar takes match haul of nine wickets in Goa’s win against Karnataka

Arjun, who turns 25 next week, has so far played 49 competitive games across three formats at senior level and picked 68 wickets.

Published : Sep 16, 2024 21:29 IST , Alur - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File photo: Arjun Tendulkar had a match haul of nine for 87 in 26.3 overs across two innings. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K/The Hindu
File photo: Arjun Tendulkar had a match haul of nine for 87 in 26.3 overs across two innings. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K/The Hindu

Arjun Tendulkar warmed up for the upcoming first-class season with a match-winning nine-wicket haul in Goa’s innings and 189-run victory over host Karnataka in the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament, which is also known as KSCA Invitational, a pre-season meet for state teams.

KSCA XI comprised mostly its U-19 and U-23 players with only two established names -- Nikin Jose and glovesman Sharath Srinivas -- in the playing XI.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son had a match haul of nine for 87 in 26.3 overs across two innings. In the first innings, Karnataka folded for 103 in 36.5 overs with Tendulkar junior taking 5/41 in 13 overs.

In reply, Goa posted a solid 413 as Abhinav Tejrana (109) scored a hundred and Manthan Khutkar contributed 69.

In the second innings, KSCA XI was a shade better, being shot out for 121 in 30.4 overs with Arjun grabbing 4 for 46 in 13.3 overs.

Arjun, who turns 25 next week, has so far played 49 competitive games across three formats at senior level and picked 68 wickets. In 13 first-class games, he has taken 21 wickets.

