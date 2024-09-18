IND vs BAN, First Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs Bangladesh predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

India, under new head coach Gautam Gambhir, begins its red-ball campaign with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh in Chennai on September 19. Rohit Sharma’s squad sees the return of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and K.L. Rahul, who missed recent matches due to injuries.

Akash Deep replaces the injured Mohammed Shami, while left-arm seamer Yash Dayal, after a strong Duleep Trophy showing, joins the squad, though both are unlikely to feature.

The key selection dilemma is between Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, with Patel’s all-round contributions competing against Kuldeep’s wrist-spin variety.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for the first Test between India and Bangladesh:

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, K.L. Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud

INDIA VS BANGLADESH DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM WICKETKEEPERS Rishabh Pant BATTERS Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Mominul Haque, Yashasvi Jaiswal ALL-ROUNDERS R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Shakib al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz BOWLERS Jasprit Bumrah, Nahid Rana Player split: India 7 : 4 Bangladesh; Credits left: 8.5

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali