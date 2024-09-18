MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs BAN, First Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs Bangladesh predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Find the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the India vs Bangladesh first Test on Thursday.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 21:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal during the practice session ahead of the IDFC first Test match against Bangladesh at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal during the practice session ahead of the IDFC first Test match against Bangladesh at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal during the practice session ahead of the IDFC first Test match against Bangladesh at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu

India, under new head coach Gautam Gambhir, begins its red-ball campaign with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh in Chennai on September 19. Rohit Sharma’s squad sees the return of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and K.L. Rahul, who missed recent matches due to injuries.

Akash Deep replaces the injured Mohammed Shami, while left-arm seamer Yash Dayal, after a strong Duleep Trophy showing, joins the squad, though both are unlikely to feature.

The key selection dilemma is between Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, with Patel’s all-round contributions competing against Kuldeep’s wrist-spin variety.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for the first Test between India and Bangladesh:

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, K.L. Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud

INDIA VS BANGLADESH DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Rishabh Pant
BATTERS
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Mominul Haque, Yashasvi Jaiswal
ALL-ROUNDERS
R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Shakib al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz
BOWLERS
Jasprit Bumrah, Nahid Rana
Player split: India 7 : 4 Bangladesh; Credits left: 8.5

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal. 

Bangladesh:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali

Related Topics

India /

Bangladesh /

Gautam Gambhir /

Virat Kohli /

Rishabh Pant

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Ravshan Highlights: MBSG 0-0 RVKB, Mariners begin AFC Champions League 2 through a goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Champions League 2: Mohun Bagan begins Asian campaign with a goalless draw against Ravshan Kulob
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN, First Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs Bangladesh predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Davis Cup: The Unbecoming of Sumit Nagal
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: India B looks to ride on Suryakumar Yadav boost against India D
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs BAN, First Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs Bangladesh predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Indian batters gear up for a Bangladeshi trial by spin
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. Brook feels England’s approach to Test and limited overs will merge after McCullum takes on unified role
    AFP
  4. Surendra Harmalkar wins election to become councillor in Mumbai Cricket Association
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. IND vs BAN series to witness reduced travelling fans owing to visa restrictions
    Rajdeep Saha,Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Ravshan Highlights: MBSG 0-0 RVKB, Mariners begin AFC Champions League 2 through a goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Champions League 2: Mohun Bagan begins Asian campaign with a goalless draw against Ravshan Kulob
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN, First Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs Bangladesh predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Davis Cup: The Unbecoming of Sumit Nagal
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: India B looks to ride on Suryakumar Yadav boost against India D
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment