MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Surendra Harmalkar wins election to become councillor in Mumbai Cricket Association

During Wednesday’s election, Harmalkar garnered 185 votes, while Mistry had to settle for 95, with one vote deemed invalid by the election officer.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 20:30 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

Amol Karhadkar
The turnout of 286 of the 375 eligible was the lowest on Wednesday among all the three forced elections in the last two months.
The turnout of 286 of the 375 eligible was the lowest on Wednesday among all the three forced elections in the last two months. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

The turnout of 286 of the 375 eligible was the lowest on Wednesday among all the three forced elections in the last two months. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Surendra Harmalkar, supported by the ruling party led by president Ajinkya Naik, defeated Deepan Mistry to fill the vacant post as a councillor in the Mumbai Cricket Association.

During Wednesday’s election, Harmalkar garnered 185 votes, while Mistry had to settle for 95, with one vote deemed invalid by the election officer.

“Once again, the maidan, office, school and college club secretaries have demonstrated their positive influence in securing this election win,” Naik said. 

“This marks the third consecutive victory for our group, and we remain fully committed to the growth and development of Mumbai cricket. The support of men’s and women’s cricketers was evident in this election,” added Naik.

ALSO READ: Mayank Markande believes key to bowlers’ success lies in domestic cricket

The turnout of 286 of the 375 eligible was the lowest on Wednesday among all the three forced elections in the last two months.

Harmalkar’s election - forced due to Abhay Hadap’s elevation as secretary - marked the end of the election spree in MCA. A sudden demise of then-president Amol Kale in June led to Naik - the secretary until then - defeating vice-president Sanjay Naik to be elected as the president.

Ajinkya’s vacancy meant an election for the secretary’s post had to be called. Once Hadap - who was a councillor then - overcame Sachin Tendulkar-backed Suraj Samat, his vacancy resulted in Wednesday’s election.

Related Topics

mumbai cricket association

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Surendra Harmalkar wins election to become councillor in Mumbai Cricket Association
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Indian sports wrap, September 18: Tvesa, Pranavi lead Indian challenge in Spain
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan vs Ravshan LIVE Score: MBSG 0-0 RVKB, AFC Champions League 2, Kaith denies opening goal to Ravshan
    Team Sportstar
  4. Svitolina eyes 2025 return after undergoing foot surgery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan vs Ravshan Kulob LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Champions League 2?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Surendra Harmalkar wins election to become councillor in Mumbai Cricket Association
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. IND vs BAN series to witness reduced travelling fans owing to visa restrictions
    Rajdeep Saha,Santadeep Dey
  3. Let’s not get obsessed about fast-bowling all-rounders, says head coach Gautam Gambhir
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gambhir lauds Kohli for promoting Test cricket, says strong bowling line-up key to red-ball success
    Team Sportstar
  5. It is an honour that we have got Jasprit Bumrah playing for us, says Gambhir ahead of first India vs Bangladesh Test
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Surendra Harmalkar wins election to become councillor in Mumbai Cricket Association
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Indian sports wrap, September 18: Tvesa, Pranavi lead Indian challenge in Spain
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan vs Ravshan LIVE Score: MBSG 0-0 RVKB, AFC Champions League 2, Kaith denies opening goal to Ravshan
    Team Sportstar
  4. Svitolina eyes 2025 return after undergoing foot surgery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan vs Ravshan Kulob LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Champions League 2?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment