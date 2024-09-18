Surendra Harmalkar wins election to become councillor in Mumbai Cricket Association

Surendra Harmalkar, supported by the ruling party led by president Ajinkya Naik, defeated Deepan Mistry to fill the vacant post as a councillor in the Mumbai Cricket Association.

During Wednesday’s election, Harmalkar garnered 185 votes, while Mistry had to settle for 95, with one vote deemed invalid by the election officer.

“Once again, the maidan, office, school and college club secretaries have demonstrated their positive influence in securing this election win,” Naik said.

“This marks the third consecutive victory for our group, and we remain fully committed to the growth and development of Mumbai cricket. The support of men’s and women’s cricketers was evident in this election,” added Naik.

The turnout of 286 of the 375 eligible was the lowest on Wednesday among all the three forced elections in the last two months.

Harmalkar’s election - forced due to Abhay Hadap’s elevation as secretary - marked the end of the election spree in MCA. A sudden demise of then-president Amol Kale in June led to Naik - the secretary until then - defeating vice-president Sanjay Naik to be elected as the president.

Ajinkya’s vacancy meant an election for the secretary’s post had to be called. Once Hadap - who was a councillor then - overcame Sachin Tendulkar-backed Suraj Samat, his vacancy resulted in Wednesday’s election.