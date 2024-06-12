USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: India qualifies for Super 8 after beating United States

India became the first team to qualify for the Super 8 from Group ‘A’ after beating USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

India consolidated its position at the top of the points table with six points in three games.

The men in blue started their campaign with an eight-wicket thrashing of Ireland before handing Pakistan a six-run loss in a last-ball thriller.

Even after losing to Rohit Sharma’s men, USA still has a chance to qualify for the top eight. All the Monank Patel-led United States needs to do is beat Ireland in their last group match.

After this win, India will take the A1 spot no matter where it finishes.

For Babar Azam-led Pakistan, whose chances looked bleak at one point after two straight losses, the path for Super 8 is straight-forward now. First, it needs to beat Ireland and then hope the latter beats USA in return.

This would create a two-way tie between Pakistan and USA which would be broken by Net Run Rate.