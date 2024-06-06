MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024: ICC shifts Pakistan to new hotel after complaint

Pakistan is scheduled to play its group games there against archrival India in New York on Sunday before taking on Canada at the same venue on June 11.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 16:13 IST , ISLAMABAD - 1 MIN READ

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. | Photo Credit: AP
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has moved the Pakistan team to another hotel in New York after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) complained about a 90-minute drive to the ground for its forthcoming T20 World Cup games.

A source at the PCB told The Associated Press on Thursday that after chairman Mohsin Naqvi intervened, the Pakistan team was moved to a hotel which is just a five-minute drive from the purpose-built stadium on Long Island in Westbury, New York.

Pakistan is scheduled to play its group games at the Nassau County International Stadium against archrival India in New York on Sunday before taking on Canada at the same venue on June 11.

READ MORE: PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Pakistan vs USA predicted XI, fantasy team picks, squads

The PCB source spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The Indian cricket team, which is playing its three group games in New York, is staying in a hotel which is just 10 minutes from the ground. India won its first match there on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka, which was bowled out for 77 against South Africa in its first match, has already expressed concern over its team’s long drive to the ground in New York after being allocated a hotel which was more than an hour’s drive from the venue.

Pakistan will travel to New York after playing its opening Group A game against co-host United States in Dallas on Thursday.

