India names strong team for SAAF junior championships in Chennai: Full list of athletes in Indian squad

Teams from Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Pakistan have also confirmed their entries for the three-day competition in Chennai.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 21:33 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A total of 55 Indian athletes will be in action.
Promising 3,000m Indian steeplechaser Sharuk Khan and 54 others will compete at the South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) Junior Championships, starting in Chennai on September 11.

Sharuk twice improved the U20 national 3,000m steeplechase record at the just-concluded World Athletics U-20 Championships in Lima, Peru. He finished 10th in the final with a time of 8:42.06 seconds.

Quarter-miler Jay Kumar is another prominent athlete in the national team, selected by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Teams from Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Pakistan have also confirmed their entries for the three-day competition in Chennai.

INDIAN TEAM
MEN
Varun Oori Manohar, Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati (100m), Partik Maharana, Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati (200m), Jay Kumar, Rihan Ch (400m), Vinod Kumar, Bopanna Klappa (800m), Rahul Sarnaliya, Priyanshu (1500m), Sharuk Khan, Mohit Choudhary (3,000m steeplechase), Hariharan Kathiravan, Nayan Pradip Sarde (110m hurdles), Sagar Roy, Juwel Thomas (high jump), Mohd Atta Sazid, RC Jithin Arjunan (long jump), Bhupendra Bisht, Raviprakash (triple jump), Anurag Singh Kaler, Siddharth Choudhary (shot put), Ritik, Atul (discus throw), Dipanshu Sharma, Rohan Yadav (javelin throw) and 4x100m relay (M Jayaram Dondapati, Mahendra Santa, Karthikeyan S, Varun Oori Manohar, Vallipi Himateja).
WOMEN
Abinaya Rajarajan, V Sudheeksha (100m), Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland, Neeru Pathak (200m), Neeru Pathak, Sandra Mol Sabu (400m), Laxita Vinod Sandilea, Tanvi Malik (800m), Laxita Vinod Sandilea, Vinita Gurjar (1,500m), Prachi Ankush, Shilpa Dihora (3,000m), Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland, Sabita Toppo (100m hurdles), Pooja, Mohur Mukerjee (high jump), Prathiksha Yamuna, Lakshanya SN (long jump), Rishika Awasthi, Prathiksha Yamuna (triple jump), Tamanna, Pooja Kumari (shot put), Amanat Kamboj, Anisha (discus throw), Deepika, Poonam (javelin throw), 4x100m relay (Abhinaya Rajarajan, V Sudheeksha, Nancy, Neole Anna Cornelio, Rujula Amol Bhonsle).

