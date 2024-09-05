India names strong team for SAAF junior championships in Chennai: Full list of athletes in Indian squad

Promising 3,000m Indian steeplechaser Sharuk Khan and 54 others will compete at the South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) Junior Championships, starting in Chennai on September 11.
Sharuk twice improved the U20 national 3,000m steeplechase record at the just-concluded World Athletics U-20 Championships in Lima, Peru. He finished 10th in the final with a time of 8:42.06 seconds.
Quarter-miler Jay Kumar is another prominent athlete in the national team, selected by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).
Teams from Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Pakistan have also confirmed their entries for the three-day competition in Chennai.
INDIAN TEAM
MEN
WOMEN
