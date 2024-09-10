MagazineBuy Print

Dutch striker Memphis Depay signs with Brazilian club Corinthians after leaving Atletico Madrid

The 30-year-old has scored 46 goals in 98 appearances for the Netherlands but was left out of the squad for this month’s Nations League matches

Published : Sep 10, 2024 09:27 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Memphis Depay made 31 appearances in all competitions for Atletico Madrid last season, scoring nine goals.
Memphis Depay made 31 appearances in all competitions for Atletico Madrid last season, scoring nine goals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Memphis Depay made 31 appearances in all competitions for Atletico Madrid last season, scoring nine goals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Dutch striker Memphis Depay has signed a two-year contract with Corinthians after leaving Atletico Madrid as a free agent in July, the Brazilian club announced on Monday.

Terms of the deal were not announced but local media reported the contract would be worth 70 million Brazilian real ($12.54 million).

ALSO READ | Nations League: Martin Odegaard injured after Norway’s 2-1 win over Austria

The 30-year-old has scored 46 goals in 98 appearances for the Netherlands but was left out of the squad for this month’s Nations League matches. Ronald Koeman’s side beat Bosnia 5-2 on Saturday and will face Germany on Tuesday.

Depay began his career at PSV Eindhoven and has had spells with Olympique Lyon, Barcelona and Manchester United. He made 31 appearances in all competitions for Atletico Madrid last season, scoring nine goals.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

