Dutch striker Memphis Depay signs with Brazilian club Corinthians after leaving Atletico Madrid

Dutch striker Memphis Depay has signed a two-year contract with Corinthians after leaving Atletico Madrid as a free agent in July, the Brazilian club announced on Monday.

Terms of the deal were not announced but local media reported the contract would be worth 70 million Brazilian real ($12.54 million).

The 30-year-old has scored 46 goals in 98 appearances for the Netherlands but was left out of the squad for this month’s Nations League matches. Ronald Koeman’s side beat Bosnia 5-2 on Saturday and will face Germany on Tuesday.

Depay began his career at PSV Eindhoven and has had spells with Olympique Lyon, Barcelona and Manchester United. He made 31 appearances in all competitions for Atletico Madrid last season, scoring nine goals.