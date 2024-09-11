Why is Lionel Messi not playing in Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?

Lionel Messi will not be part of the Argentina squad that will take on Colombia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers on Tuesday at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla.

The 37-year-old was not named in the 28-man squad that was announced by head coach Lionel Scaloni last month, for the qualifying matches against Chile and and Colombia.

Messi has not featured for club and country since he suffered a high-ankle injury on July 14 while playing for Argentina in its 1-0 win against Colombia in the Copa America final.

FOLLOW LIVE | Colombia vs Argentina live score updates

He is currently recovering at his Major League Soccer club Inter Miami and has returned to practice in a limited capacity. Inter Miami coach Tata Martino told The Athletic that despite coming back to training, Messi still does not have the medical clearance to play.

Martino said that there’s no change to the timetable that Messi will return to action sometime before the end of Inter Miami’s regular season on October 19 vs. the New England Revolution.

Argentina is currently top of the qualifying table standings with 18 points after winning six of the seven matches it has played so far. Unbeaten Colombia currently stands third, with 13 points from its seven matches, including three wins.

The top six teams from the group after all the qualifying matches will gain direct qualification to the World Cup finals to be held in USA, Mexico and Canada, while the seventh placed team will compete in the inter-confederation play-off.