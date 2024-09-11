MagazineBuy Print

Colombia vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: COL vs ARG match updates; Lineups out; Messi injured

COL vs ARG Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Colombia and Argentina.

Updated : Sep 11, 2024 01:43 IST

Team Sportstar
Lautaro Martinez of Argentina reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Chile.
Lautaro Martinez of Argentina reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Chile. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Lautaro Martinez of Argentina reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Chile. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Colombia and Argentina. 

  • September 11, 2024 01:43
    Colombia Lineup:

    Vargas (GK); Munoz, Mosquera, Lucumi, Mojica, Lerma, Rios, J. Arias, J. Rodriguez, Diaz, Duran

  • September 11, 2024 01:33
    Meanwhile.....

    Harry Kane has found the back of the net for England against Finland in the UEFA Nations League. The Bayern Munich striker becomes just the third man to score on his 100th cap after Wayne Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton.

  • September 11, 2024 01:29
    In case you were wondering......

    Why is Lionel Messi not playing in Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?

    Lionel Messi will not be part of the Argentina squad that will take on Colombia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers on Tuesday at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla.

  • September 11, 2024 01:15
    Argentina Lineup:

    E. Martinez (GK); Lisandro Martinez, Montiel, Otamendi, Romero; Paredes, De Paul, Fernandez, Gonzalez; Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez

  • September 11, 2024 01:10
    HEAD-TO-HEAD

    Played - 12

    Argentina wins - 5

    Colombia wins - 1

    Draws - 6

  • September 11, 2024 00:51
    Where to watch the Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?

    The Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will not be available for telecast in India. The match can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

  • September 11, 2024 00:40
    When will the Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match kick off?

    The Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will kick off at 2:00 AM IST on September 11, Wednesday at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla.

  • September 11, 2024 00:35
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier match between Colombia and Argentina. Stay Tuned for all news and updates from the game at Baranquilla. 

Related Topics

Argentina /

Colombia /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

