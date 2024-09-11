Colombia vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: COL vs ARG match updates; Lineups out; Messi injured

- September 11, 2024 01:43Colombia Lineup:
Vargas (GK); Munoz, Mosquera, Lucumi, Mojica, Lerma, Rios, J. Arias, J. Rodriguez, Diaz, Duran
- September 11, 2024 01:33Meanwhile.....
Harry Kane has found the back of the net for England against Finland in the UEFA Nations League. The Bayern Munich striker becomes just the third man to score on his 100th cap after Wayne Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton.
- September 11, 2024 01:29In case you were wondering......
- September 11, 2024 01:15Argentina Lineup:
E. Martinez (GK); Lisandro Martinez, Montiel, Otamendi, Romero; Paredes, De Paul, Fernandez, Gonzalez; Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez
- September 11, 2024 01:10HEAD-TO-HEAD
Played - 12
Argentina wins - 5
Colombia wins - 1
Draws - 6
- September 11, 2024 00:51Where to watch the Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?
The Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will not be available for telecast in India. The match can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.
- September 11, 2024 00:40When will the Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match kick off?
The Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will kick off at 2:00 AM IST on September 11, Wednesday at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla.
- September 11, 2024 00:35Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier match between Colombia and Argentina. Stay Tuned for all news and updates from the game at Baranquilla.
