UWCL 2024-25: Full details UEFA Women’s Champions League second round draw matches

The draw for the second round of UEFA Women’s Champions League 2024-25 was conducted in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday, setting up 12 matches for teams who will join automatic entrants Barcelona, Lyon, Chelsea and Bayern Munich in the next round.
The second round is split into two paths: the champions path (with 14 teams competing for seven group places) and the league path (10 teams competing for five group spots). Both consist of two-legged ties.
The 15 teams that progressed from the round 1 finals on Saturday joined the nine clubs beginning at this stage: Häcken, Hammarby, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Wolfsburg, Real Madrid, Roma and Slavia Praha.
First Leg
September 18-19: League Path
- Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)
- Juventus (Italy) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France)
- Paris FC (France) vs. Manchester City (England)
- Fiorentina (Italy) vs. Wolfsburg (Germany)
- Häcken (Sweden) vs. Arsenal (England)
September 18-19: Champions Path
- St. Polten (Austria) vs. Mura (Slovenia)
- Benfica (Portugal) vs. Hammarby (Sweden)
- Osijek (Croatia) vs. Twente (Netherlands)
- Galatasaray (Turkey) vs. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)
- Roma (Italy) vs. Servette (Switzerland)
- Anderlecht (Belgium) vs. Vålerenga (Norway)
- Vorskla Poltava (Ukraine) vs. Celtic (Scotland)
Second Leg
September 25-26: League Path
- Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)
- Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Juventus (Italy)
- Manchester City (England) vs. Paris FC (France)
- Wolfsburg (Germany) vs. Fiorentina (Italy)
- Arsenal (England) vs. Häcken (Sweden)
September 25-26: Champions Path
- Mura (Slovenia) vs. St. Polten (Austria)
- Hammarby (Sweden) vs. Benfica (Portugal)
- Twente (Netherlands) vs. Osijek (Croatia)
- Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) vs. Galatasaray (Turkey)
- Servette (Switzerland) vs. Roma (Italy)
- Vålerenga (Norway) vs. Anderlecht (Belgium)
- Celtic (Scotland) vs. Vorskla Poltava (Ukraine)
