Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 11: Indians in action today — September 8 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics, which began in Paris on August 28, conclude on September 8.

The Paris Paralympics feature 549 events across 22 sports.

On the final day, Indian athletes will be in action in para canoe.

INDIANS IN ACTION - SEPTEMBER 8 (Timings in IST) 13:30 - Para Canoe - Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Semifinals - Pooja Ojha 14:55 - Para Canoe - Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Final A - Pooja Ojha (Subject to qualification)

Where to watch Paris Paralympics in India?

Live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports channel while live streaming is available on Jio Cinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.