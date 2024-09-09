MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

For Pratham Singh, Duleep Trophy inclusion a ‘validation’ of run of scores he has had

He scored 130 and 143 against Gujarat and TNCA President’s XI in the Buchi Babu tournament, while he was the top run-getter for Railways with 530 runs from 12 innings at an average of 48.18 in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 19:40 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Pratham Singh scored two centuries during the ongoing Buchi Babu tournament for Railways.
Pratham Singh scored two centuries during the ongoing Buchi Babu tournament for Railways. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E / THE HINDU
infoIcon

Pratham Singh scored two centuries during the ongoing Buchi Babu tournament for Railways. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E / THE HINDU

Following his two hundreds in the ongoing Buchi Babu tournament, Railways’ left-handed opener Pratham Singh has been included in the India-A Duleep Trophy squad as some top players are to miss the second round due to national call-up.

Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, and Akash Deep will be with the national squad for the first Test versus Bangladesh that begins in Chennai on September 19.

Pratham, who’s in Anantapur with the India-A squad, said his call-up is a “validation” for the run of scores he’s had.

“I’m looking forward to do well for the team. Probably, learn a lot from here and just move forward for my Railways team and do well there as well,” he said over phone on Monday.

He scored 130 (139b, 14x4, 3x6) and 143 (207b, 19x4, 3x6) against Gujarat and TNCA President’s XI in the Buchi Babu tournament, while he was the top run-getter for Railways with 530 runs from 12 innings at an average of 48.18 in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy.

Also read | Duleep Trophy 2024: Mayank Agarwal named India A captain

In his last Ranji match in February, he scored an unbeaten 169 (300b, 16x4, 1x6) to take his team home versus Tripura in what is now the highest successful chase (378 for five) in the history of Ranji Trophy.

Speaking of his major takeaway from the Buchi Babu tournament, the 32-year-old said: “I mean it was a good preparation for the four-day game. Be it for the (upcoming) domestic season or the Duleep Trophy, because I feel that all the good cricketers from across the country played the tournament with full intensity. I scored a few runs there and I liked it.”

Pratham mentioned that he’s looking forward to play with Mayank Agarwal, who will lead the India-A side in Gill’s absence.

“I think Mayank is someone I’ve been looking up to since he’s an opener. He’s very intense. I’m pretty sure I’ll get to learn a lot from him,” he said.

Along with Pratham, Vidarbha captain and wicketkeeper-batter Akshay Wadkar, 19-year-old Andhra batter Shaik Rasheed, Mumbai left-arm spinner Shams Mulani, and 20-year-old Uttar Pradesh medium-pacer Aaqib Khan have also been included in the India-A squad.

Related stories

Related Topics

Pratham Singh /

Buchi Babu Tournament /

Duleep Trophy /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs AUS: Atkinson replaces Stone in England squad for Australia ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND 0-1 SYR LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Alaswad gives Syria early lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. For Pratham Singh, Duleep Trophy inclusion a ‘validation’ of run of scores he has had
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Intercontinental Cup 2024: Blue Tigers hunt for first silverware under Manolo Marquez as they face against Syria in finale
    Aneesh Dey
  5. India A tour of Australia: Musheer Khan set to be included in squad after impressive First Class season
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. For Pratham Singh, Duleep Trophy inclusion a ‘validation’ of run of scores he has had
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. ENG vs AUS: Atkinson replaces Stone in England squad for Australia ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Graeme Smith: Schools SA20 programme a way to invest in grassroots, unearth talent pool in South Africa
    Shayan Acharya
  4. India A tour of Australia: Musheer Khan set to be included in squad after impressive First Class season
    PTI
  5. ENG vs SL: Sri Lanka records fourth win in England in Tests
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs AUS: Atkinson replaces Stone in England squad for Australia ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND 0-1 SYR LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Alaswad gives Syria early lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. For Pratham Singh, Duleep Trophy inclusion a ‘validation’ of run of scores he has had
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Intercontinental Cup 2024: Blue Tigers hunt for first silverware under Manolo Marquez as they face against Syria in finale
    Aneesh Dey
  5. India A tour of Australia: Musheer Khan set to be included in squad after impressive First Class season
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment