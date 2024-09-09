MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India A tour of Australia: Musheer Khan set to be included in squad after impressive First Class season

Having scored a double hundred in the Ranji quarterfinal and a century in the final, the 19-year-old has impressed with his 181 for India B against India A.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 19:15 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Having scored a double hundred in the Ranji quarterfinal and a century in the final, the 19-year-old has impressed with his 181 for India B against India A.
Having scored a double hundred in the Ranji quarterfinal and a century in the final, the 19-year-old has impressed with his 181 for India B against India A. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain/The Hindu
infoIcon

Having scored a double hundred in the Ranji quarterfinal and a century in the final, the 19-year-old has impressed with his 181 for India B against India A. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain/The Hindu

Musheer Khan, who has had a dream first-class season, is all set to travel to Australia for the India A shadow tour, which will have three ‘four-day’ Tests.

Having scored a double hundred in the Ranji quarterfinal and a century in the final, the 19-year-old has impressed with his 181 for India B against India A.

The India A team for Australia tour will be picked based on the Duleep Trophy performances and the Irani Cup match between Rest of India and Ranji champion Mumbai, which will be held before tour of Australia.

While a couple of Test specialists and pacers might be sent early, two names that are almost certain to make it are Musheer and Rajasthan left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who has eclipsed Saurabh Kumar as the next best left-arm spinner after Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

RELATED: Duleep Trophy 2024: Patience, lessons from opponents and pace variations – Suthar reveals secrets behind seven-wicket haul

As of now, if there are no fitness issues, Musheer is a certainty for India A’s tour of Australia.

Musheer’s penchant for big scores on big occasions (Ranji Trophy final) and against quality attacks (an opposition pace attack comprising Akash Deep, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan) is expected to work to his advantage Down Under.

Also the temperament of playing 373 balls (62.1 overs out of 116 overs) has made him stand out along with how he forged partnership with a tailender (Navdeep Saini).

In case of Suthar, Ajit Agarkar and his colleagues are looking at slowly making him Axar’s understudy and put him on regular A tours so that by the time Jadeja is done, he becomes the second left-arm orthodox bowler.

Related Topics

Musheer Khan /

India A /

Australia /

Ranji Trophy /

Duleep Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A tour of Australia: Musheer Khan set to be included in squad after impressive First Class season
    PTI
  2. India vs Syria LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Lineups out, Anwar Ali starts as Gurpreet returns
    Team Sportstar
  3. Graeme Smith: Schools SA20 programme a way to invest in grassroots, unearth talent pool in South Africa
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Following footsteps of Sania Mirza, Sahaja becomes No. 1 in women’s tennis in India
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. List of Indians who have won multiple medals at the Paralympic Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Graeme Smith: Schools SA20 programme a way to invest in grassroots, unearth talent pool in South Africa
    Shayan Acharya
  2. India A tour of Australia: Musheer Khan set to be included in squad after impressive First Class season
    PTI
  3. ENG vs SL: Sri Lanka records fourth win in England in Tests
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs SL, 3rd Test: Nissanka’s ton denies clean sweep to England as Sri Lanka win by eight wickets
    AP
  5. When I bat at No. 7 and 8, I consider myself a tailender: Iftikhar Ahmed
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A tour of Australia: Musheer Khan set to be included in squad after impressive First Class season
    PTI
  2. India vs Syria LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Lineups out, Anwar Ali starts as Gurpreet returns
    Team Sportstar
  3. Graeme Smith: Schools SA20 programme a way to invest in grassroots, unearth talent pool in South Africa
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Following footsteps of Sania Mirza, Sahaja becomes No. 1 in women’s tennis in India
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. List of Indians who have won multiple medals at the Paralympic Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment