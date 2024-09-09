India A tour of Australia: Musheer Khan set to be included in squad after impressive First Class season

Musheer Khan, who has had a dream first-class season, is all set to travel to Australia for the India A shadow tour, which will have three ‘four-day’ Tests.

Having scored a double hundred in the Ranji quarterfinal and a century in the final, the 19-year-old has impressed with his 181 for India B against India A.

The India A team for Australia tour will be picked based on the Duleep Trophy performances and the Irani Cup match between Rest of India and Ranji champion Mumbai, which will be held before tour of Australia.

While a couple of Test specialists and pacers might be sent early, two names that are almost certain to make it are Musheer and Rajasthan left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who has eclipsed Saurabh Kumar as the next best left-arm spinner after Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

RELATED: Duleep Trophy 2024: Patience, lessons from opponents and pace variations – Suthar reveals secrets behind seven-wicket haul

As of now, if there are no fitness issues, Musheer is a certainty for India A’s tour of Australia.

Musheer’s penchant for big scores on big occasions (Ranji Trophy final) and against quality attacks (an opposition pace attack comprising Akash Deep, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan) is expected to work to his advantage Down Under.

Also the temperament of playing 373 balls (62.1 overs out of 116 overs) has made him stand out along with how he forged partnership with a tailender (Navdeep Saini).

In case of Suthar, Ajit Agarkar and his colleagues are looking at slowly making him Axar’s understudy and put him on regular A tours so that by the time Jadeja is done, he becomes the second left-arm orthodox bowler.