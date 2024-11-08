NBA roundup: Big names help Bucks end losing streak

Damian Lillard poured in 34 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 31 points and a game-high 16 rebounds to lift the host Milwaukee Bucks to a 123-100 win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

Lillard also dished out seven assists for Milwaukee, which snapped a six-game skid. Bobby Portis netted 19 points in a reserve role for the Bucks.

Jordan Clarkson paced Utah with 18 points off the bench. Collin Sexton paired 14 points with seven assists for the Jazz, who won their previous game after dropping their first six.

Lillard and Antetokounmpo combined for 22 of the Bucks’ 31 points in the third, which ended with Milwaukee holding an 88-77 lead. The Bucks were up by at least 11 for the entirety of the fourth.

Timberwolves 135, Bulls 119

Anthony Edwards produced a game-high 33 points plus eight rebounds and six assists and Julius Randle added 22 points and 10 rebounds as visiting Minnesota rallied past Chicago.

Rudy Gobert had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Timberwolves, who outscored the Bulls 45-24 in the fourth quarter to win for the third time in four games. Chicago has lost four straight.

Nikola Vucevic (25 points) and Coby White (24) paced Chicago, which was outrebounded 40-33.

Spurs 118, Trail Blazers 105

Malaki Branham and Keldon Johnson each scored 17 points off the bench as San Antonio used an uber-balanced attack to defeat visiting Portland.

Eight players scored in double figures for San Antonio, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Zach Collins, Stephon Castle and Julian Champagnie had 14 points each while Victor Wembanyama scored 12, Harrison Barnes 11 points and Blake Wesley 10. Johnson pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.

Deandre Ayton and Jerami Grant led the Trail Blazers with 21 points apiece. Ayton chipped in 10 rebound as Portland took its third loss in four games.