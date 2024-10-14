MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Rachin Ravindra gives update on Williamson’s availability, gears up for Test on Indian soil

India has been on a roll, crushing Bangladesh at Kanpur earlier this month in two days. Ravindra acknowledged its might but added that New Zealand was not far behind.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 19:03 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Rachin Ravindra during the press conference before the first test match between India and New Zealand 2024, at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru.
Rachin Ravindra during the press conference before the first test match between India and New Zealand 2024, at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu


Rachin Ravindra during the press conference before the first test match between India and New Zealand 2024, at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu

A call on Kane Williamson’s availability for the second and third Tests will be taken at a later date, New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra stated. As it stands, a groin strain has ruled Williamson out of the first Test which begins here on Wednesday.

“We’re not sure. I guess he (Williamson) will play it by ear. Some news will come out soon enough,” Ravindra said at a press conference here on Monday.

The Bengaluru Test counts as a special occasion for Ravindra, as he has strong family roots in the city.

“This Test is extra significant for me because of the family connection. I was born and brought up in Wellington - I’m a Kiwi all the way through. (But) I’m very proud of my Indian heritage. To play where a lot of my family is based is something pretty special. There will be a bunch of them in the crowd. I know my dad will be here watching the game,” Ravindra said.

The Indian team has been on a roll, crushing Bangladesh at Kanpur earlier this month despite losing nearly three days due to rain. Ravindra acknowledged that the home side is packed with quality, but added that his unit was not far behind.

“We’ve got some quality players in our set-up - Kane, Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell. Devon is very good at reverse sweeping and sweeping. Daryl is the same. It is about finding our own method and being comfortable with it,” Ravindra said.

