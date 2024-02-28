MagazineBuy Print

Brigadier Harcharan Singh honoured with Sportstar Hero Unsung Champion award at ‘Focus Punjab’ Sports Conclave

Harcharan etched his name in Indian hockey history with pivotal contributions during the 1975 Indian Hockey World Cup, including an extra-time winner against Malaysia in the semifinal.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 12:44 IST , Chandigarh

Team Sportstar
Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Sports Minister of Punjab, presenting the Hero Unsung Champion Award to former hockey player Harcharan Singh, watched by Hindu CEO, L.V. Navaneeth, and Sportstar Editor, Ayon Sengupta, during the Punjab Sportstar Sports Conclave at Chandigarh. 
Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Sports Minister of Punjab, presenting the Hero Unsung Champion Award to former hockey player Harcharan Singh, watched by Hindu CEO, L.V. Navaneeth, and Sportstar Editor, Ayon Sengupta, during the Punjab Sportstar Sports Conclave at Chandigarh.  | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
infoIcon

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Sports Minister of Punjab, presenting the Hero Unsung Champion Award to former hockey player Harcharan Singh, watched by Hindu CEO, L.V. Navaneeth, and Sportstar Editor, Ayon Sengupta, during the Punjab Sportstar Sports Conclave at Chandigarh.  | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

Retired Brigadier Harcharan Singh, the attacking left-winger from the 1975 Indian Hockey World Cup-winning squad, was honoured on Wednesday with the Sportstar Hero Unsung Champion award at the Focus Punjab Sportstar Conclave. Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer was there to give the award.

“In the month of February, fortune has smiled upon me. Over the past 25 days, this marks the third honor bestowed upon me. This achievement is reminiscent of the hattrick of medals I garnered during the World Cup. I express my gratitude to our young sports minister and the Hindu group for their support,” said Harcharan.

“Being a sportsperson is a truly blessed experience. As an athlete, one unwittingly acquires valuable lessons in life. Rooted in victory and undeterred by failures, the principles of teamwork and a positive attitude serve as crucial factors that provide a solid platform for the progression of one’s career.

Reflecting on my journey, which commenced with sports at a young age, it has been a long and rewarding path. I consider myself a combination of a sportsman and a soldier, endeavoring to maintain a delicate balance between the two realms. The amalgamation of these aspects has contributed significantly to my growth and development,” he added.

Harcharan etched his name in Indian hockey history with pivotal contributions during the World Cup. His standout moment came in the semifinal against Malaysia, where he scored the crucial winner in extra time, turning the tide in India’s favour after trailing 1-2. This victory, fuelled by substitute Aslam Sher Khan’s late goal, propelled India to the final against archrival Pakistan.

Harcharan’s influence extended beyond that defining goal; he initiated the move leading to the title-winning goal in the final against Pakistan. The left-winger’s adept playmaking skills were instrumental in securing India’s triumph, marking the only occasion India clinched the World Cup

Making his international debut in 1969 against Kenya in a test series in Amritsar, Harcharan Singh became a stalwart for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team. His journey included a bronze medal win at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

“We got goosebumps when we first saw the trophy displayed in the team hotel. Determined not to let history repeat itself, we were resolute in our pursuit of the title that had eluded us in the previous two World Cups. The 1975 triumph was a testament to our unwavering determination,” Harcharan told this publication while reflecting on the momentous win.

Harcharan earned a silver, bronze, and gold medal in three Hockey World Cups from 1971 to 1975. He also contributed to India’s bronze medal in the 1972 Munich Olympics and secured silver medals in the 1970 and 1974 Asian Games. Notably, he is one of only four hockey players worldwide to achieve bronze, silver, and gold medals in World Cup competitions. 

Harcharan’s influence spanned 13 consecutive National Hockey Championships from 1969 to 1982. During his initial four years with Punjab State, they clinched the championship each time he played. Subsequently, he contributed to two National Championships with the Services team in nine appearances. Beyond his playing days, Harcharan took on roles as captain, coach, and manager for the Armed Forces Hockey XI, showcasing his enduring impact in different capacities over the years.

The conclave was held in association with Hero Motocorp, Indian Oil, Punjab Government, Great Sports Tech, KPMG, and NewsX.

