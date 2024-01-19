Sportstar Sports Conclave Focus Goa: Pearl Fernandes gets ‘Emerging Hero’ award

Pearl Fernandes was presented with the ‘Emerging Hero’ award by Rohan Khaunte, the Honourable Tourism Minister of Goa, at the Sportstar Sports Conclave 2024 Focus Goa on Friday.

The 17-year-old Pearl is a prolific goal scorer in age-group football in Goa, India. She has represented several local legacy clubs and has scored a plethora of goals, including several hat-tricks across various tournaments.

Pearl’s scoring ability was on full display during a remarkable match for her local club, Compassion FC, where she scored 14 goals single-handedly in a 24-0 victory. Her goalscoring potential has caught the attention of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), who see her as a promising prospect for the big leagues.

