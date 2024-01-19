MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sportstar Sports Conclave Focus Goa: Pearl Fernandes gets ‘Emerging Hero’ award

Her goalscoring potential has caught the attention of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), who see her as a promising prospect for the big leagues.

Published : Jan 19, 2024 15:02 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pearl Fernandes was presented with the ‘Emerging Hero’ award by Rohan Khaunte, the Honourable Tourism Minister of Goa.
Pearl Fernandes was presented with the ‘Emerging Hero’ award by Rohan Khaunte, the Honourable Tourism Minister of Goa. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini
infoIcon

Pearl Fernandes was presented with the ‘Emerging Hero’ award by Rohan Khaunte, the Honourable Tourism Minister of Goa. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Pearl Fernandes was presented with the ‘Emerging Hero’ award by Rohan Khaunte, the Honourable Tourism Minister of Goa, at the Sportstar Sports Conclave 2024 Focus Goa on Friday.

The 17-year-old Pearl is a prolific goal scorer in age-group football in Goa, India. She has represented several local legacy clubs and has scored a plethora of goals, including several hat-tricks across various tournaments.

Pearl’s scoring ability was on full display during a remarkable match for her local club, Compassion FC, where she scored 14 goals single-handedly in a 24-0 victory. Her goalscoring potential has caught the attention of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), who see her as a promising prospect for the big leagues.

The Conclave was held in association with Hero We Care, a Hero Motocorp CSR Initiative, Goa Tourism, Indian Oil, Geno Sports Club, KSG India, State Bank of India, KPMG, Great SportsTech, Casagrand, and NewsX. It was also streamed on Sportstar’s YouTube channel.

Related Topics

Sportstar Conclave /

Indian football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: WPL, more age-group tournaments have enabled women cricketers to dream bigger
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sportstar Sports Conclave Focus Goa: Pearl Fernandes gets ‘Emerging Hero’ award
    Team Sportstar
  3. World No. 1 An Se Young out of India Open after aggravating knee injury
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 1: Mumbai 188/7 vs Kerala; Jagadeesan slams ton for TN; Vidarbha’s Umesh Yadav rattles Saurashtra
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: Indian football needs the best coaches in the academies, says FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Sportstar Conclave

  1. Sportstar Sports Conclave Focus Goa: Pearl Fernandes gets ‘Emerging Hero’ award
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: Indian football needs the best coaches in the academies, says FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: WPL, more age-group tournaments have enabled women cricketers to dream bigger
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: Day-long enriching sessions in store today
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sportstar Conclave Focus Telangana sheds light growing sporting opportunities in state
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: WPL, more age-group tournaments have enabled women cricketers to dream bigger
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sportstar Sports Conclave Focus Goa: Pearl Fernandes gets ‘Emerging Hero’ award
    Team Sportstar
  3. World No. 1 An Se Young out of India Open after aggravating knee injury
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 1: Mumbai 188/7 vs Kerala; Jagadeesan slams ton for TN; Vidarbha’s Umesh Yadav rattles Saurashtra
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: Indian football needs the best coaches in the academies, says FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment