Nations League: Maldini and Gabbia named in Italy’s UEFA Nations League squad

Gabbia and Maldini are among four new inclusions in the squad, which also features Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio and AS Roma midfielder Niccolo Pisilli.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 23:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
AC Monza’s Daniel Maldini makes it to Italy squad.
AC Monza's Daniel Maldini makes it to Italy squad. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

AC Monza’s Daniel Maldini makes it to Italy squad. | Photo Credit: AP

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has named AC Milan defender Matteo Gabbia and Monza forward Daniel Maldini in a 23-man squad for its upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Gabbia and Maldini are among four new inclusions in the squad, which also features Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio and AS Roma midfielder Niccolo Pisilli.

Maldini follows in the footsteps of his father Paolo, an Italy great who won 126 caps for the national team, and his grandfather Cesare, who last represented Italy 61 years ago.

READ | La Liga 2024-25: Lille loss a reality check for Real Madrid, says Ancelotti ahead of Villareal clash

Gabbia gets his opportunity following a good start to the season at Milan, including scoring the winning goal in their derby win against Inter Milan in late September.

However, there was no place in the squad for Federico Chiesa, currently struggling with an injury at Liverpool, and Lazio winger Mattia Zaccagni.

Italy hosts Belgium on Thursday and Israel on October 14 in the Nations League.

Italy Nations League squad:
Goalkeepers: Michele Di Gregorio (Juventus), Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG), Guglielmo Vicario (Spurs)
Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Raoul Bellanova (Atalanta), Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli), Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Matteo Gabbia (Milan), Caleb Okoli (Leicester), Destiny Udogie (Tottenham Hotspur)
Midfielders: Nicolo Fagioli (Juventus), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Niccolo Pisilli (Roma), Samuele Ricci (Torino), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United)
Forwards: Moise Kean (Fiorentina), Daniel Maldini (Monza), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Atalanta) (Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis)

