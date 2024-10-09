India qualification scenarios, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: What does Harmanpreet Kaur & Co need to reach semifinals?

India secured its second win of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating Sri Lanka by 82 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

With it, India moved to the second place in Group A with four points from three matches. New Zealand sits third with two points from two games but has a better Net Run Rate (NRR) than Harmanpreet Kaur’s side. Australia is top of the group with four points from two matches.

CHECK | Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table

If India beats Australia

India faces Australia on Sunday in its final group-stage match and a win against the defending champion will keep it in contention for a place in the last-four. If New Zealand then wins its remaining two matches, the group is likely to see a three-way tie between India, Australia and New Zealand at six points.

The two teams with the best NRR will advance.

If India loses to Australia

If India goes down to Australia, it needs both New Zealand and Pakistan to lose at least one of their remaining two fixtures. In this case, the three teams can be tied on four points. However, even then, NRR will determine which team joins Australia in the semifinals.