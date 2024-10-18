MagazineBuy Print

West Indies vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal live streaming info: When and where to watch WI v NZ match online?

West Indies (WI-W) vs New Zealand (NZ-W) Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal: Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s match.

Published : Oct 18, 2024 07:45 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
West Indies’ players celebrate their win against England.
West Indies’ players celebrate their win against England. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

West Indies’ players celebrate their win against England. | Photo Credit: AP

West Indies and New Zealand will lock horns in the second semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Friday.

Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s WI vs NZ semifinal:

When to watch the West Indies vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal?

The West Indies vs New Zealand semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will begin at 7:30 PM (IST) on Friday, October 18.

Where will the West Indies vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal be played?

The West Indies vs New Zealand semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE

Where to watch the broadcast of West Indies vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal?

The West Indies vs New Zealand semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Full squads
WI: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton
NZ: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

