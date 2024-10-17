MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies faces New Zealand in Sharjah, eyes repeat of 2016 semifinals

West Indies enters this clash with an advantage over New Zealand despite being on the unfavourable end of a lopsided head-to-head record.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 21:12 IST , SHARJAH

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
West Indies, led by Hayley Matthews, will face New Zealand in the second semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Sharjah on Friday.
West Indies, led by Hayley Matthews, will face New Zealand in the second semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Sharjah on Friday.
infoIcon

West Indies, led by Hayley Matthews, will face New Zealand in the second semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Sharjah on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

Eight years ago, West Indies beat New Zealand by just six runs in the second semifinal of the 2016 T20 World Cup to make the final. It went on to beat Australia in the summit clash for its maiden world T20 title.

Come Friday, the Windies will hope the pattern repeats itself when it takes on the Kiwis in the second semifinal of the ongoing edition of the tournament in Sharjah.

After a 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of South Africa, the Windies resurrected their campaign with wins in their other group fixtures against Bangladesh, Scotland and England.

New Zealand’s campaign – three wins in four games with the sole loss coming against Australia – might look comfortable when it was anything but. Comfortable margins hide multiple tales of stuttering from the White Ferns.

LISTEN | Sportstar Podcast: What went wrong for India at Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

So, West Indies enters this clash with an advantage over New Zealand despite being on the unfavourable end of a lopsided head-to-head record. In 24 meetings, the White Ferns have only lost five and won 15.

On the spin-friendly tracks in Sharjah, Amelia Kerr – who tops the bowling charts alongside SA’s Nonkululeko Mlaba – is expected to thrive. The Kiwis could also bring back the right-arm off spin of Leigh Kasperek.

Out of 20 wickets claimed in the group stage by the Windies, 17 have fallen to spin and so, the Women in Maroon will bank heavily on their tweakers in this fixture. Hayley Matthews, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack and Zaida James have proven effective.

Stafanie Taylor remains a doubtful starter for the West Indies but the side has shown it is more than capable of carrying on without her. Deandra Dottin has hit peak power-hitting rhythm with six sixes in this tournament, twice as many as anyone else in the tournament and will be key to her side’s fortunes.

While Georgia Plimmer has been in fine touch, Suzie Bates is due a big game with the bat. Much will rest on Sophie Devine’s shoulders if the top order loses balance again.

